Bronx synagogue vandal strikes again at Riverdale Jewish Center

At around 1:30 a.m., the stone-thrower had arrived at the Riverdale Jewish Center and threw rocks through the windows.

According to the NYPD, the damage from this was valued at over $250.

While the identity of the vandal remains unknown, police are confident it is the same culprit based on the security footage.

“We were able to determine it’s the same guy based on video evidence,” a police spokesman said, according to the New York Post.

Last Saturday night, the center, along with the Young Israel of Riverdale, the Conservative Synagogue Adath Israel of Riverdale and the Chabad of Riverdale, had rocks thrown through their windows in what is being investigated by police as a hate crime. Riverdale, located in the Bronx, has a large Jewish population.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had instructed the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to aid in the investigation, and police presence will increase around the synagogues.

According to security footage reviewed by the Community Security Service, a volunteer synagogue security group, the suspect also vandalized two of the synagogues earlier in the week.

According to security footage reviewed by the Community Security Service, a volunteer synagogue security group, the suspect also vandalized two of the synagogues earlier in the week. While the identity of the vandal remains unknown, according to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, police have a solid lead, writing on Twitter that the NYPD will take "swift action" against this "vile act of antisemitism." Ben Sales/JTA contributed to this report.