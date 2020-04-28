Cambridge graduate who said Jews should be exterminated stands trial

A Cambridge graduate has appeared in court charged with antisemitic hate crime, for having allegedly posted online that "extermination was the best option" for Jewish people. Oliver Bel, 23, from Oldham in Manchester, who graduated from the prestigious university last year, is also accused of having a copy of the Anarchist's Cookbook. Published in 1971, the book contains instructions on how to manufacture explosives, the Daily Mail has reported. Bel appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from Manchester on Friday in a virtual court hearing, where he spoke to confirm his identity and his nationality as British. He faces two charges: The first that on September 14, 2017, he sent a "grossly offensive" electronic message, contrary to the Communications Act 2003, according to the BBC. The second is that on November 15, 2019 in Salford, he had in his possession a document likely to be of use to someone planning on committing an act of terrorism.Mr. Justice Sweeney transferred the case to Manchester Crown Court to be tried by Judge Alan Conrad QC. A plea hearing has been set for June 12, 2020 and a provisional five-day trial has been scheduled from November 2. Bel was granted conditional bail.