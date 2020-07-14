Canadian far-right politician calls for removal of Jews from Canada

Far-right white nationalist Canadian politician Travis Patron - leader of the Canadian Nationalist Party - shared antisemitic rhetoric and conspiracy theories involving Jews to the political party's official Facebook page on Saturday - personally labelling the religious group a "parasitic tribe."The Canadian Nationalist Party shared both a video and a flier featuring Patron, with the latter displaying the proper way to do a Roman salute - which can be easily construed as a Nazi salute.the flier retouches on the same rhetoric shared in the video, it does have one addition: "The people we speak of are not truly 'Jews." They are liars and deceivers attempting to shield themselves from criticism using a false identity. Let us be aware and expose the for what they are: a tribe of parasites.""The question remains, as it always shall: Is he a member of that 'parasitic tribe?' Is he the 'black sheep?' A member of the so-called 'inside manipulators?' Patron said in the Facebook video. "Everywhere these people go, they infiltrate the media, they hijack the central bank, and they infect the body politic like a parasite.""These people, they walk among us, and you could walk right past them on the sidewalk. And you wouldn't think twice about it," Patron states, afterwards giving a long pause for thought staring at the camera sternly. "While we focus our attention on our brothers and our sisters, who are with us not against us, these 'black sheep' hide, and they perpetrate, and they pull the strings. And they laugh about it. And they watch us. And we fight each other. And they profit from our wars. And they seek to control and demoralize us in every aspect of what we try to do."Patron further made comment that could be construed as tone-deaf with regard to the Holocaust, although not directly mentioning it."It's their world, and we're just a number to them," he stated. "If they had their way, our entire way of life would be eradicated. They don't like us. In fact, they despise us because of what we are. They cannot coexist with it."Patron then formulates a call to action, calling on the removal of Jews from Canada as per the general consensus in the Canadian Nationalist Party."What we need to do, perhaps more than anything is remove these people, once and for all, from our country," he concluded.Once Patron's speech was over the political faction shared a number of bible verses. One being Revelation 3:9, which states, "behold I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee."The video continues, noting other verses such as Ephesians 6:12, Matthew 10:16 and Job 9:24, which discuss how to recognize and fight evil as well as combating corrupt and shadow players in society.While