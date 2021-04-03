Capitol Hill ramming attacker member of antisemitic Nation of Islam org.

Green spoke on Facebook about the "end times," the anti-Christ, and government "mind control," according to the reports. He also said he was unemployed after leaving his job, "partly due to afflictions," and praised the antisemitic black nationalist Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Farrakhan has a long history of promoting antisemitic conspiracy theories such as Jewish and Israeli involvement in the September 11 terrorist attacks in the US and claiming that Jews controlled the trans-Atlantic slave trade and calling Judaism a "gutter religion." He had previously compared Jews to termites on social media.

In screenshots obtained by multiple sources, Green could be seen calling himself "Noah X" in the style of Malcolm X , a known ex-leader within the Nation of Islam movement from 70 years prior.

"My faith is one of the only things that has been able to carry me through these times and my faith is centered on the belief of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan as Jesus, the Messiah, the final divine reminder in our midst," Green wrote in a Facebook post obtained by the Stop Antisemitism movement. "I consider him my spiritual father."

Law enforcement officials confirmed that on Facebook, Green had posted speeches and articles written by Farrakhan and Elijah Muhammad, who led the Nation of Islam from 1934 to 1975, that discussed the decline of America.

In December 2020, he petitioned to change his name to Noah Zaeem Muhammad but failed to appear at his hearing in Indianapolis last Tuesday, the New York Times reported.

Facebook said in a statement that it removed the suspect’s accounts from Facebook and Instagram and were in contact with law enforcement.

Brendan Green told the Washington Post his brother had been violently ill on Thursday evening at the Virginia apartment they shared, and later sent him a text message saying that he planned to become homeless.

Police said the suspect was not known to them, and they had yet to determine what motivated him.

"Clearly this was someone who was actively trying to just get at whoever or whatever - we just don't know right now," Contee said. "Whether the attack was at law enforcement, or whoever, we have a responsibility to get to the bottom of it and we'll do that."



Reuters contributed to this report.

Noah Green, 25, of Newport News, Virginia, was named the suspect in the ramming attack at the northern barricade of Capitol Hill on Friday night, multiple media organizations reported, citing police.