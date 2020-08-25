CER president: The fact Jews are being attacked in Austria is inexcusable

President of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER), Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, lamented antisemitism in Austria in his response to two attacks that took place in the country. One of these attacks involved graffiti being sprayed on the walls of the city synagogue. In the second incident, which occurred on Saturday, an unknown assailant attacked the president of the tiny Jewish community in Graz, Austria, with what is believed to have been a baseball bat.The Graz Synagogue was attacked twice over the past week. Last Wednesday, antisemitic pro-Palestinian graffiti was smeared on the building.After an investigation, the two cases were found to be linked by their motive: antisemitic hate crimes based on hatred of the state of Israel."The fact that Jews are being attacked in Austria these days is completely inexcusable," said CER president, Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt in a response to the attacks. "This events crosses yet another red line. It has turned into a sad reality in Europe during the 21st century where the hatred of Jews is literal, physical and digital." "The Austrian government should reassure the protection and safety of the Jews in light of these two attacks against both property and people." cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });