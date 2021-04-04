Citizens from the Arab world join the virtual March of the Living

Dozens of messages from the Arab world have arrived as part of the memorial sign campaign that the March of the Living is organizing for the second consecutive year. These messages, which arrived from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and other Arab countries, came due to the participation of Sharaka (Arabic for ‘Partnership’) organization, headed by Amit Deri (Israel) and Dr.

Majid Al Sarrah

(United Arab Emirates) the co-founders of the new organization which was established thanks to the Abraham Accords.



Najat Al- Saied, a member of the organization from Saudi Arabia, wrote: “Jews around the world need to know that they are not alone. The Arab states that signed the Abraham Accords and other Arab states are on their side.“

Najat Al- Saied (Photo Credit: March of the Living)



Mashael Alshemeri from Bahrain quoted Eli Wiesel’s words: “Forgetting the Holocaust is like killing twice” and wrote that “the lessons of the Holocaust are searingly relevant to this day.”

Mashael Alshemeri, (Photo Credit: March of the Living)

Dr. Majid Al Sarrah, co-founder of Sharaka, who has also visited Israel and Yad Vashem, wrote, "Today we stand together with our Jewish brothers and sisters around the world. The Holocaust was a crime against the Jews that stemmed from hatred and discrimination for no reason. Never Again!"

Amit Deri, co-founder of Sharaka: “Fighting antisemitism is not a Jewish task, nor is it an Israeli task – it is a task for us all. Antisemitism has no boundaries, and it is our duty to join hands and say ‘Never Again.’ Sharaka, a Jewish-Arab partnership comprised of social activists, is committed to the fight against antisemitism and an in-depth study of the lessons of the Holocaust and in the Middle East as well.”

Amit Deri, (Photo Credit: March of the Living) The March of the Living is an international educational organization that brings thousands of youth worldwide, Jews and non-Jews, every year on Holocaust Remembrance Day, to a 3.2 km march between the Auschwitz and Birkenau extermination camps, alongside Holocaust survivors. To date, 300,000 people have taken part in the program.