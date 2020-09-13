Colorado mountain park vandalized with antisemitic, racist graffiti

Daniels Park, a Denver Mountain Park, was vandalized with antisemitic and racist graffiti, according to the local CBS News affiliate CBS4.Reporter Rick Sallinger described the graffiti as "not just spray paint, but vicious racial derogatory epithets and antisemitic slurs." CBS did not show the more graphic slurs or epithets, but rather those directed at the golfer's and members of The Sanctuary.“The state of Colorado is gorgeous and for somebody to be defacing it is just sad,” golf pro at the Sanctuary Rudy Zupetz told Sallinger.The Front Range, where the vandalism took place, is home to bison and spectacular views of the Colorado mountainside. Many patrons of the park were unhappy that the vandalism has reached the mountainside.“We enjoy getting away from downtown Denver and to have it out here, that’s sad,” said David Rathbun, a regular park visitor.Denver Parks and Recreation told CBS4 that they are aware of the graffiti and that it will be taken care of. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });