Concrete slab hurled into home of 84-year-old Jewish woman near Paris

A large concrete slab was thrown through a living room window of an Jewish 84-year-old woman in what an anti-racism group called a hate crime.

No one was injured in the incident Monday in the suburb of Gagny, but it left the victim “traumatized,” the National Bureau for Vigilance Against Antisemitism , or BNVCA, wrote in a statement Wednesday.

BNVCA believes the woman was singled out for attack because she has a mezuzah on the door frame of her home.

French Jews, who represent less than 1% of the total population, faced more than 41% of racist acts documented in France in 2019, according to the French Jewish community’s security service, SPCJ.