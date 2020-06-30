The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Dozens chant about ancient massacre of Jews at pro-Palestinian rally

That’s incitement to violence, the LBCA’s president, Joel Rubinfeld, told the Belga news agency.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA  
JUNE 30, 2020 05:43
A Palestinian holds a poster reading, "Palestinian Lives Matter" at an anti-annexation protest in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
A Palestinian holds a poster reading, "Palestinian Lives Matter" at an anti-annexation protest in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
(JTA) — Dozens of protesters at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Brussels chanted the name of a locale where Muslims massacred Jews in the seventh century.
The Arabic chants about Khaybar, located in modern-day Saudi Arabia, were filmed at a rally Sunday in the Belgian capital against Israel’s plan to apply its civilian laws on parts of the West Bank.
“Jews, remember Khaybar, the army of Muhammad is returning,” at least 100 men chanted, according to the Belgian League Against Anti-Semitism, or LBCA.
That’s incitement to violence, the LBCA’s president, Joel Rubinfeld, told the Belga news agency.
“They’re referencing a historic event in which Jews were exterminated and reduced to slaves,” he said.
LBCA has filed a complaint with police for incitement to violence against those filmed shouting the slogan.
The rally’s organizers, a nonprofit called the Belgo-Palestinian Association, condemned the chanting in a statement.


Tags protests Palestinian Brussels antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Our leaders need to stop behaving like children and act responsibly By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Erdogan’s agenda: Neo-Ottoman ambition or pan-Islamist zeal? By LELA GILBERT
Itamar Marcus Israel must learn to speak 'Palestinese' to punish PA terror perpetrators By ITAMAR MARCUS
Yitz Greenberg Trump, Kushner deserve better from Israel – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by