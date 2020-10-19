Dutch anti-coronavirus restriction protesters shout 'Heil Hitler'

A group of demonstrators in the Dutch city of Den Bosch protesting against coronavirus restrictions on Saturday began shouting "Heil Hitler" throughout the streets, the Algemeiner reported.The protest numbered around 200-300 people and began marching throughout the city streets after first gathering outside the stadium of the FC Den Bosch soccer team. According to the Algemeiner, the protest was in violation of arrangements made with the municipality, and as a result, two of the protesters were arrested.Video of the incident posted on Twitter showed demonstrators shouting the antisemitic slogan as they marched through the city, according to Dutch public broadcaster Omroep Brabant, with police now examining the footage.“This could ultimately lead to arrests,” a police spokesman said, the Algemeiner reported.
