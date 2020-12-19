The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Dutch gov't to appoint national coordinator on tackling antisemitism

The move was welcomed by leaders of leading Jewish communities and organizations in the Netherlands and Europe.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 19, 2020 06:41
One of two Synagogues which had been spray painted with a swastike last weekend. (photo credit: Courtesy)
One of two Synagogues which had been spray painted with a swastike last weekend.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Dutch state parliament will appoint a national coordinator to fight antisemitism in the EU and a number of other countries, and to strengthen the official approach towards dealing with threats, discrimination and intimidation, Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus said on Sunday.
The appointment comes after a worrying rise in antisemitic incidents in the country, which was most recently personified by swastikas found spray-painted onto the doors of two synagogue and one mosque in the city of Utrecht last weekend.
The main mission of the new national coordinator will be to advise the government on dealing with antisemitism from a legal standpoint and on ensuring the security of the Jewish community in the Netherlands.
The move was welcomed by leaders of leading Jewish communities and organizations in the Netherlands and Europe.
The chairman of the Dutch Communities Association IPOR and a member of the board of the European Jewish Association (EJA) Ellen van Praagh noted following the announcement of the expected appointment that "only this weekend were both my synagogue and the liberal synagogue in Utrecht vandalized with swastika graffiti. Although in this case it appears to have had more to do with the man's mental health problems, it is quite clear to us that the coronavirus pandemic has brought out the worst among some people and led to a worrying increase in antisemitic incidents."
"The fact that the government has decided to go in and deal with the basic reasons for this is welcome, as is its commitment to preserving Jewish communities and institutions in the Netherlands and we at IPOR look forward to working closely with the National Coordinator to do so," van Praagh said.
Holland's Chief Rabbi Benjamin Jacobs, one of the founders of the European Rabbinical Center (RCE), whose contacts with the Dutch government directly influenced the decision on the expected appointment, said that "the government's decision to appoint a national coordinator to deal with antisemitism indicates the plight facing Dutch Jews. Although we welcome such an appointment, we still do so with a heavy heart." 
"Who would have believed that such a role would be necessary in a country like the Netherlands, whose very name is related to tolerance," Rabbi Jacobs said. "Nevertheless, as the attacks intensify, the new national coordinator is expected to receive full cooperation from Dutch Jews who want nothing more than to live in peace and maintain their longevity unhindered," Jacobs said.
"As part of our European antisemitism program, the EJA has called on every European country to appoint such a coordinator and many have responded to our call and done just that," said EJA Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin. "Therefore, we applaud the government of the Netherlands - the last country to take this step." 
"The Netherlands is now joining a growing list of European countries with a national coordinator to combat antisemitism whose role is to eradicate the virus of antisemitism that has grown in parallel with the coronavirus. Too many Jewish communities across Europe were forced to shout and call for help," Rabbi Margolin added. 


Tags netherlands antisemitism Holland
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Turkey finally faces the consequences of its actions By JPOST EDITORIAL
After peace abroad, Israel needs peace at home - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Compulsory haredi national service key to changing next government By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The welcome extradition of Malka Leifer - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
4 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
5 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by