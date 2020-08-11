An elderly patient at Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow, UK, was allegedly assaulted by a healthcare worker after being identified as Jewish, a recent patient at the hospital told the Jewish Chronicle.Speaking under the condition of anonymity, the witness explained the healthcare worker hit one of the patients on the knee and shook him when he complained about being in pain. In addition, the worker is alleged to have identified the ward's two Jewish patients to the rest of the ward before hitting the other Jewish patient's kneecap, the Jewish Chronicle reported.“We can confirm that we recently received a complaint about an alleged assault that is said to have occurred a few weeks ago on one of our wards," a spokesperson for North West London University NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, told the Jewish Chronicle.
“We have acknowledged the complaint and are referring it to the Metropolitan police for investigation as we normally would in these circumstances.” However, when asked for confirmation by the Jewish Chronicle, the Metropolitan police were unable to locate the report referred to them.
