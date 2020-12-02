The Council of the European Union, a key legislative body in the EU, adopted a declaration on Wednesday expressing concern over the prevalence of antisemitism in Europe and calling on member states to adopt a series of policies to combat the phenomenon.The declaration by the council comprising ministers from the 27 EU member states, said that it was “our permanent, shared responsibility to actively protect and support Jewish life,” while noting that “antisemitism in all its forms is increasingly prevalent in Europe,” and that: “The increase in threats to Jewish persons in Europe including the resurgence of conspiracy myths, public expressions of antisemitism, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, and an increase in antisemitic incidents and hate crime is a cause of great concern.” In December 2018, a study commissioned by the EU found that 28% of respondents had experienced a form of antisemitic harassment at least once in the 12 months preceding the survey and that more than 70% of respondents had heard or seen antisemitic comments.The Council of the European Union document, entitled “Council Declaration on Mainstreaming the fight against antisemitism across policy areas” drew specific attention to the online hate speech and called for action to punish those who engage in it and for such speech to be removed from online platforms by internet service providers.“Crimes committed online should be punished just as crimes offline are and must be adequately addressed by means of effective prosecution and other measures,” says the declaration.The declaration also called for the use of the working definition of antisemitism from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) to assist governments and NGOs respond consistently to antisemitism across the continent, although noted the IHRA definition is non-legally binding.“The Member States of the European Union agree to mainstream the prevention and countering of antisemitism in all its forms,” reads the declaration.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}“The fight against antisemitism is a cross-cutting issue involving various levels of government and policies at local, national and European level. Awareness of antisemitism therefore needs to be increased across policies and responsibilities.”The document also calls for finding new ways to remember the Holocaust so as to keep its memory alive, saying: “Education about the Holocaust, antisemitism and Jewish life remains one of the most important tools to prevent antisemitic prejudices.”The World Jewish Congress welcomed the council’s declaration, noting that it was adopted during the German presidency of the council.“Europe has a serious and terrifying antisemitism problem, and it’s high time that the European Union, its member states and local authorities direct real resources to it,” said WJC president Ronald Lauder.“The responsibility now falls on member states to apply the policies and understanding laid out by the European Union in each of their countries, to ensure that the scourge of antisemitism is dealt with, that perpetrators are prosecuted to the greatest extent of the law, and that our next generation learns that hatred is unacceptable.”