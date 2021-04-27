The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

EU lifts immunity of former Greek Neo-Nazi Golden Dawn parliamentarian, arrests him

MEP Ioannis Lagos was sentenced by Greece in October 2020 to 13 years in prison for being a leader of the far-right political party, which has since been declared a criminal organization.

By AARON REICH  
APRIL 27, 2021 17:06
MEP and former Golden Dawn parliamentarian Iaonnis Lagos. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
MEP and former Golden Dawn parliamentarian Iaonnis Lagos.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
 European Union lawmakers have lifted the immunity of a Greek member of the European Parliament (MEP) who is a former leader of a radical neo-Nazi political party, multiple outlets reported.
MEP Ioannis Lagos was sentenced by Greece in October 2020 to 13 years in prison for being a leader of the Golden Dawn, a far-right political party that has since been declared a criminal organization.
The parliamentarian confirmed his arrest on Twitter, saying: "I'm in a Belgian police car. The thieves, atheists, anti-Greeks are taking me to jail. I remain faithful to Christ and Greece. I'm proud that I never bowed down. Long live Greece. Long live Orthodoxy."
After serving with the party in the Greek legislature for seven years, Lagos was elected to the European Parliament in 2019, but announced he would sit as an independent rather than as a member of Golden Dawn.
Due to this, Lagos possessed parliamentary immunity in Greece, unlike the rest of the party's leadership.
Despite being immune from spending time in jail, Lagos was still convicted by the court back in October, following a trial spanning five years focusing on many criminal acts of the organization, one of which was the conspiracy surrounding and the actual murder of anti-fascist Greek musician Pavlos Fyssas, the BBC reported back in October.
Lagos still remained free by escaping to Brussels on the day of the verdict, and had even been receiving a 9,000 ($10,860) monthly salary due to being an MEP. But on April 22, the European Parliament approved a draft proposal to lift his immunity, the National Herald reported. 
Lagos had remained staunchly opposed to this. In a Monday Twitter post, he wrote that he would stay "strong and free" and that he would not go "back to Greece in the coming days," according to AFP.
But on Tuesday, his immunity was lifted. A European arrest warrant was immediately put out, and he was arrested in Brussels, with procedures to extradite him currently underway, according to the National Herald.
 
“It was essential for the European Union to lift the immunity of Ioannis Lagos so that he can face justice in his country,” said French Greens lawmaker Marie Toussaint, who had chaperoned the vote, according to the Herald. "Impunity cannot be tolerated." 
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags European Union greece golden dawn neo-nazi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to appoint a justice minister - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide was long-awaited

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's dream of right-wing government may not happen - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gerald Steinberg

German ‘cultural leaders’ and the anti-anti boycott campaign - comment

 By GERALD STEINBERG

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by