The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

European Commission publishes IHRA antisemitism definition handbook

The European Commission began using the IHRA definition in 2017 and the European Parliament adopted it for use in the same year.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 10, 2021 18:16
A European Union flag flies outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 19, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
A European Union flag flies outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 19, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, has published a new handbook for governments and EU agencies to utilize the definition of antisemitism drawn up by the International Holocaust and Remembrance Alliance and adopted by it in 2016.
The IHRA document includes a basic definition and 11 examples to illustrate what can comprise antisemitic acts and speech.
The European Commission began using the IHRA definition in 2017 and the European Parliament adopted it for use in the same year.
In its new handbook, the commission provides guidance for how the antisemitism definition can be used practically to combat antisemitism, including training police and law enforcement agencies, monitoring antisemitism and prosecuting it.
In particular, the commission’s handbook says that the IHRA definition can help law enforcement: to better recognize antisemitism and antisemitic crimes, record antisemitic crimes systematically, analyze and categorize antisemitic crimes in political and hate crime reports, and assess security threats and strengthen security for all parts of the population in a particular country.
In addition, the handbook says countries can appoint a state attorney or commissioner to combat antisemitism using the IHRA definition and include it in curriculum for judges and state attorneys.
It noted that the Crown Prosecution Service in the UK recommends usage of the IHRA definition, and that Germany amended its criminal code in 2020 to allow for increased penalties for crimes, and reference the IHRA when taking into account sentencing.
Another field in which the IHRA definition can be used is in education systems, the commission’s handbook says.
It said that education ministries, universities and schools could use the IHRA definition to enable teachers and educational professionals to identify and intervene against antisemitism, create safer places for Jewish students, challenge stereotypes and hatred at an early age of socialization, and record antisemitic incidents at educational institutions, enabling administrative staff to decide on what measures to take when they occur.
The commission said that “civil society” groups, including religious institutions and organizations, sports associations and other groups could also utilize IHRA’s definition to support antisemitism prevention work, such as developing training manuals and facilitating workshops, cooperate with Jewish institutions, provide support services for victims of antisemitism, and improve data on antisemitic crimes and incidents below the threshold of a crime.


Tags European Union antisemitism International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Twitter banned Trump, now it needs to ban Khamenei

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sharon Brous

To truly heal as a nation, we must have a deep national reckoning

 By SHARON BROUS
Nimrod Goren

Israel-Turkey relations are not only about Erdogan and Bibi

 By NIMROD GOREN
Amotz Asa-El

2021: The year sanity returned after COVID-19, political turmoil

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel's COVID-19 response has parallels to the Gulf War - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by