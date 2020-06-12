The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Far-right extremists spreading antisemitic conspiracies about COVID-19

The most common conspiracy of the five which studied in the report claims that “The ‘Jewish-controlled government’ is exploiting the virus to serve Jewish interests."

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
JUNE 12, 2020 05:23
THE ANTISEMITIC corona conspiracy theories posted on social media wouldn’t be out of place in ‘Der Sturmer.’ (photo credit: CST)
THE ANTISEMITIC corona conspiracy theories posted on social media wouldn’t be out of place in ‘Der Sturmer.’
(photo credit: CST)
A new report released on Wednesday by the watchdog group The Canary Mission, has revealed that a large amount of antisemitic conspiracies relating to the coronavirus are being spread by a relatively small group of far-right conspirators and organizations, 
According to the report, coronavirus antisemitism is largely being spread online by the far-right individuals and organizations. "Without their activities, a significant proportion of coronavirus antisemitism would not exist."

The report exposed a network of 26 white supremacists who have been spreading the majority of online antisemitic conspiracies relating to the coronavirus across various platforms, including six websites.

Podcasts were found to be by far the most prevalent medium for spreading the conspiracies. 17 of the 26 far-right activists investigated in the report (65%) use podcasts to spread their message, most of whom use it as their primary medium.  

However, through the process of identifying the 26 leading white supremacists responsible for coronavirus antisemitism, the watchdog group found 12 other equally extreme white supremacists.
 
The most common conspiracy of the five which studied in the report claims that “the 'Jewish-controlled government’ is exploiting the virus to serve Jewish interests."." This conspiracy appeared in 73% of antisemitic posts studied by the watchdog group.
For example, Adam Green, founder of the conspiracist "Know More News," said, ““Rothschild stepped down last year from his Rothschild investment company, as well. Are they trying to get out? Insider trading? ...They didn’t wanna be responsible for this big collapse they knew, that was planned. I’ve heard the term ‘Plan-demic.’” 
The second most popular conspiracy claimed that "Jews are taking advantage of the virus", appearing in the posts of 13 (50%) of the 26 individuals named in the report. 
An example cited by the report was Mike Mazzone, an antisemite with a strong online media presence, who tweeted, “how soon b4 holocough raises more revenue than holocaust.”

Disease-related antisemitism is nothing new. Blaming the Jewish people for various plagues and diseases has been a long-held tradition of antisemites throughout history.
During the 14th century, while the Black Death was ravaging Europe, stories that claimed Jews had caused the plague resulted in tens of thousands of Jews being murdered.

12 of those investigated (46%) had claimed that Jews "created and/or planned the coronavirus. 
Mike Peinovich, founder of the far-right media network "the Right Stuff," and co-host of the podcast "the daily Shoah," was given as an example for this type of incitement, saying that “Jews were accused of poisoning wells and spreading the black plague by people in the middle ages. My question is what did they see, and why do we so readily dismiss the words of our ancestors?...”
11 individuals (42%) were found to have spread conspiracies claiming that Jews are "purposefully spreading the coronavirus"

Far-right "comedian" Owen Benjamin said “Corona was a stupid thing, invented by Masons & Jews,” in an example given by the study.
The least popular type of incitement found in the report was the literal calling for violence against Jews, a sentiment which appeared in the posts of only 6 (23%) of the 26 individuals investigated in the report.
For example, known white-supremacist Ryan Dawson said “all these Hasidics going around coughing on stuff… Round ‘em up, put them in the paddy wagon. You know… Throw ‘em out.”
Since the events of the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, many of the larger social media platforms have been clamping down on far-right individuals who spread antisemitic vitriol. This has caused the far-right to seek alternative channels with less oversight such as Gab, BitChute, Dlive, vk and Telegram. 

The Pittsburgh Tree of Life and Poway synagogue shooters were both known to frequent neo-nazi and white supremacist platforms and had either echoed same antisemitic hatred online as 18 individuals in this report.
The Canary Mission documents people and groups that promote hatred of the USA, Israel and Jews. We investigate hatred across the North American political spectrum, including the far-right, far-left and anti-Israel activists

 



Tags white supremacist neo-nazi antisemitism Coronavirus conspiracy theories
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Palestinian Authority's intransigence in the face of annexation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Coronavirus has not stopped Iran's march to a nuclear bomb By YAAKOV KATZ
Black lives matter, but some seem to matter more than others By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu wants to divide Jews, Right from Left, Israel from world By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Intersectional protests strengthen Netanyahu's push for sovereignty By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
2 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
3 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
4 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
5 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by