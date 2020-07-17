The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Far-right German activist to be jailed for insulting Jewish leader

According to German news reports, Krolzig had called Matitjahu Kellig an “insolent Jewish functionary” and demanded a boycott of Jewish organizations.

By TOBY AXELROD/JTA  
JULY 17, 2020 07:47
A neo Nazi attends a rally in Budapest October 23, 2009. The words, the motto of the S.S., read "my honor is my loyalty" (photo credit: LASZIO BALOGH/REUTERS)
A neo Nazi attends a rally in Budapest October 23, 2009. The words, the motto of the S.S., read "my honor is my loyalty"
(photo credit: LASZIO BALOGH/REUTERS)
A far-right activist will go to jail for insulting a German Jewish leader after the country’s highest court denied his appeal.
Sascha Krolzig, who heads the small far-right Die Rechte party, will serve a six-month sentence for calling the head of the Jewish community in Herford-Detmold an “insolent Jewish functionary” and praising the SS.
Krolzig lost his appeal earlier this month and the verdict was made public on July 10.
According to German news reports, Krolzig had called Matitjahu Kellig an “insolent Jewish functionary” and demanded a boycott of Jewish organizations. The comments were made on the Die Rechte website after Kellig said in a television interview that a local municipality should take its official newsletter to a different printing press, since the one they used also disseminated right-wing radical material.
Defending the publisher, Krolzig said that the company merely offers books that criticize the “zeitgeist” and celebrate, among other things, the “exemplary and reliable men of the Waffen-SS.” He also called Kellig a “self-satisfied” and “insolent Jewish functionary” and accused him of having a “disturbed relationship with freedom of expression.” He concluded by saying that his party would “reduce the influence of Jewish lobby organizations on German politics to exactly zero in the shortest possible time.”
In 2018, a court handed down a six-month suspended sentence for incitement to hate and slander. A higher court upheld the sentence, which Krolzig again appealed.
The Constitutional Court upheld the sentence, finding that Krolzig had incited anti-Jewish hatred with statements they considered “concretely threatening” and clearly linked to Nazi propaganda. The court added that Germany’s Nazi past makes necessary “an increased sensitivity in dealing with the pejorative use of the word Jew.”


Tags germany far-right antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The pros and cons of the coronavirus aid plan By JPOST EDITORIAL
After the China-Iran deal, why is Israel still working with Beijing? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Beyond Beinart’s states of the mind By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu will soon fade out, and it'll all be over soon enough By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The well-deserved detriment of the anti-Bibi rioters By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
3 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
4 How have Iran's intelligence forces broken down in face of explosions?
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
5 Canadian far-right politician calls for removal of Jews from Canada
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by