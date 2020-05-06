The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Finnish Amnesty Int'l board member says Israel worse than Hezbollah

This is not the first time that Amnesty International has faced allegations of being biased.

By AARON REICH  
MAY 6, 2020 02:41
Activists of Amnesty International demonstrate to show their support with the Syrian people at the Fontaine des Innocentes in Paris May 29, 2012. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Activists of Amnesty International demonstrate to show their support with the Syrian people at the Fontaine des Innocentes in Paris May 29, 2012.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A prominent Finnish physicist and board member on the NGO Amnesty International was hit with criticism after calling Israel worse than Hezbollah in response to Germany's recent decision to ban the Lebanese terrorist group in the country.
Syksy Räsänen took to Twitter following news of Germany's ban of Hezbollah, writing: "Hezbollah is banned because it 'calls for the violent elimination of the State of Israel and questions the right of the State of Israel to exist.'

"Replace Israel [with] Palestine, and this describes most Israeli parties," he tweeted.
He added that "Admittedly, there is the difference that most Israeli parties have been implementing the elimination of Palestine, not just [calling] for it.
"Yet [Likud], Yesh Atid, Shas, [Labor] etc are valued partners for Germany and the EU instead of being labeled terrorists."

In response, Hillel Neuer, head of the NGO UN Watch, tweeted: "Hi @amnesty, in the rant below your board member in Finland is openly siding with Hezbollah, which has played a key role in murdering 500,000 Syrians. Just FYI."

He added that he was "concerned that there is a disturbing pattern of your support for terrorists, misogynists, antisemites and homophobes."
Neuer was not alone in criticizing the comments, with the tweet receiving many replies accusing Räsänen of antisemitism and supporting violent extremists.
Räsänen hit back against the criticism, tweeting: "The comments (many of them vulgar) on this post are an example of targeted insult campaigns from supporters of Israeli apartheid.
"This is, of course, not unique to the pro-apartheid crowd: supporters of various kinds of politics do this on Twitter.
"But when it comes to Israeli apartheid, the spectrum continues with denial of premises for events, getting people fired from their jobs, even physical attacks.
"Still, this is minor compared to what Palestinian human rights defenders face: they have faced a systematic campaign of imprisonment, torture, (not just character) assassination for decades."

This is not the first time that Amnesty International has faced allegations of being biased. In December 2019, a 200-page report commissioned by the NGO Jewish Human Rights Watch accused Amnesty of being biased against some actors – like Israel and India – while ignoring the human rights violations of others – such as Pakistan.
In addition, this is not the first time its Finland branch has been accused of being biased against the State of Israel. In 2010, the head of the branch, Frank Johansson, referred to Israel as a "scum state," and was slammed by Israel's ambassador to Finland, Avi Granot.
“Amnesty International professes to be a neutral body that cares about human rights. When, a priori, AI can call any free democratic state a ‘scum state,’ he [Johansson] is not suitable for the position he is holding. To call Israel a ‘scum state’ offends 7.5 million people,” Granot told The Jerusalem Post at the time.
Amnesty International did not take any action against Johansson, who remains in his position to this day, the Algemeiner reported.
The antisemitism watchdog organization Simon Wiesenthal Center criticized the lack of action on the part of Amnesty.
“AI is apparently reluctant to modify its constant and obsessive assaults on the State of Israel, even when it reaches such despicable depths. It is thus complicit by omission in the antisemitic statements of its Finnish representative," Dr. Shimon Samuels, head of the center's international department, wrote at the time.
Benjamin Weinthal and Hagay Hacohen contributed to this report.


Tags Hezbollah amnesty international Finland antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's politicians need to step up and serve the country - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak The High Court hearing: Judicial activism or legal pedantry? - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alan Dershowitz When Judges Rule: A comparison between the US and Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader The WHO: Sick with the UN’s corruption virus – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
2 Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
Elderly Israelis sit in a designated protected space in a senior citizens home in Jerusalem, June 2, 2009, as a siren is sounded during a nationwide civil defense drill simulating a rocket attack.
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 Finland rejects 104,000 kilos of Israeli oranges with banned pesticide
oranges on an orange tree
5 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by