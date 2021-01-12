The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Food courier in France refuses to serve Jews - kosher restaurant owners

Later in the day, a second kosher restaurant was also declined service by a Deliveroo employee, DNA reported.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA  
JANUARY 12, 2021 03:17
A view shows the Eiffel Tower in Paris on its reopening day to the public following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, June 25, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
A view shows the Eiffel Tower in Paris on its reopening day to the public following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, June 25, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Two kosher restaurants in the city of Strasbourg, France said they had been were declined service by at least one delivery man, who allegedly said he does not want to serve Jews.
Both incidents happened Thursday amid a partial lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has limited restaurants to offering only take away meals delivered by couriers. The delivery man who allegedly refused the kosher eateries service was working for Deliveroo. It is not immediately clear whether both incidents involved the same employee, the news site DNA reported Sunday.
At the first restaurant, the employee arrived to take out an order to a patron and asked the restaurant’s staff what sort of restaurant it was. They told him it served Israeli cuisine, to which he replied: “I don’t serve Jews” and said that he is canceling the order, Raphaël Nisand, a lawyer representing that restaurant, told DNA.

On Friday, the owners of both restaurants complained to police of discrimination and alerted the Consistoire, French Jewry’s organization responsible for religious services, and the National Bureau Against Antisemitism, or BNVCA.
Queried by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, a Deliveroo spokesperson wrote in an email that the firm “takes a zero tolerance approach to any form of anti-Semitic language,” adding that the “rider will have their contract with Deliveroo ended with immediate effect once we have carried out the necessary due diligence to confirm the reports.”


