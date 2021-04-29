Former CIA head targets Jewish suffering in Israel’s actions - analysis

Brennan made his comment while posting an op-ed he had written at The New York Times about the Palestinian quest for statehood . In his telling of it, he implied Jews must have special empathy for others, while non-Jews have no special need to be empathetic. Brennan has not made similar comments about other people, demanding victims of slavery in the US have special standards applied to them and demanding they have extra empathy, nor has he held other countries to this standard based on the ethnic and religious origins of their citizens.

Brennan’s attack on Israel, based not on universal values or international law, but singling it out because of the history of religion and national origin of the people there, is not unique. Others have made similar comments demanding that Jews, who were historically persecuted in Europe, have to be held to a higher standard than the persecutors or other Europeans. In short, because Jews suffered genocide, it is they who now have to be near perfect, while those who did the genocide have no special lens focused on them to behave better afterward.

White Europeans like Ward don’t appear to make these comments about any other group or country. They never say, for instance, that because the Russians suffered in the Second World War, the Soviet Union should not have gone on to suppress Eastern Europe within a few years of the war. The argument that the Jews have to behave better because they were murdered by Europeans has been expressed by others. David Ward, a Liberal Democrat MP in the UK, wrote in 2013 that “having visited Auschwitz twice, once with my family and once with local schools, I am saddened that the Jews, who suffered unbelievable levels of persecution during the Holocaust, could within a few years of liberation from the death camps be inflicting atrocities on Palestinians in the new State of Israel, and continue to do so on a daily basis in the West Bank and Gaza.”White Europeans like Ward don’t appear to make these comments about any other group or country. They never say, for instance, that because the Russians suffered in the Second World War, the Soviet Union should not have gone on to suppress Eastern Europe within a few years of the war.

Howard Dean also slammed Jews for not being perfect in 2019. “Israel’s government has lost its soul and its purpose. The nobility of the Jewish people conferred by their terrible suffering is being squandered by cheap bigoted political crooks. The result will ultimately be the loss of a Jewish homeland, which would be an unspeakable tragedy.”

This singling out of only Jews and now Israel has a long history and is one of the norms of both western narratives and traditional European and Christian antisemitism. It presents Jews as a unique “other” and singles them out for various tropes. They are sometimes presented as uniquely vengeful, as Shakespeare does in The Merchant of Venice. This is in contrast to the concept of Christian forgiveness presented in juxtaposition to some stereotypes of Jews. This has now taken on a new form, asserting that Jews as martyrs after the Holocaust now must not have any agency in their own affairs that is not solely empathy for other downtrodden people. This would be one thing if Jews were making this argument, but the assertion by non-Jews demanding of the Jewish “nation” certain unique qualities is part of a wider antisemitism in the West. It is also not a unique argument. The British historian Arnold Toynbee called Zionism “demonic” and equated Jews in Israel with Nazism. The trend is similar because in no way are

Jews permitted to be similar to other groups, whether Arabs or Czechs, they are also singled out for having suffered the Holocaust and then described either as Nazis or special saintly status is demanded of them. It would be hard not to see 2,000 years of hatred of Jews in Europe are a key conscious or subconscious reason behind constantly demanding unique qualities of Jews.

Again and again the Brennan, Ward, Dean narrative is presented to critique all Jews, or Israel, whenever one Jew in Israel does something that these men find lacking. These same men don’t say the same thing when white police officers in their country murder African-Americans. Their doctrine for Jews has no parallel holding their own community of Christians or whites, to a special standard. This is convenient for them since it means no other religion or nation is held specially accountable. Only Israel. Only Jews.

The argument is essentially: Europe put you in gas chambers and now we will tell you how to behave. The historic abusers, the ones who did slavery, colonialism, genocide, crusading are not held to a unique standard. Other hundreds of nations and dozens of religions; these men never make the same remarks about any other. That is likely because a pathological obsession with Jews, portrayed either as saints or Nazis, uniquely vengeful or having a special role to play, is linked to historic antisemitism. If it wasn’t then we would just as likely see tweets by Brennan, Ward and others demanding the same of other countries. They would argue that because Muslims have suffered Islamophobia that therefore Iran should not commit human rights abuses.

This puts Jews in an awkward position, first being murdered for being different and being Jewish and then being told that if they survived that they have to behave with special empathy or the former persecutors will dislike them for not having “empathy.” The overall issue is that Jews are never portrayed as equal or similar to others. Prior to the Holocaust various demands were made on Jews, demanding they assimilate or hating them for being different, then after the Shoah the demand shifted to demanding perfection from them. These demands always benefit the western narrative which can portray Jews as a problem, shifting blame to the Jewish state as not behaving in the correct way.

The Brennans, Deans and Wards of the world would do better to first hold themselves and their community to a high standard, rather than treating every abuse in the US or UK as a few bad applies, while demanding that every Israeli action be tied to the Holocaust.