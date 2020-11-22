Former Nazi guard's removal order from the US upheld by BIA

The court found, along with Berger's admission, that he guarded the prisoners at Neuengamme sub-camp near Meppen, Germany, to make sure they did not escape during their workday at the camp, in which they were worked "to the point of exhaustion and death" and where they were kept in "atrocious" conditions during the winter of 1945.

When the camp was abandoned, it was found that Berger helped guard the prisoners in their forceful evacuation to the Neuengamme main camp, a trip which claimed the lives of about 70 prisoners.

A US Immigration Judge issued an opinion after a two-day trial in February finding Berger removable from the United States under the 1978 Holtzman Amendment to the Immigration and Nationality Act because his “willing service as an armed guard of prisoners at a concentration camp where persecution took place” constituted assistance in Nazi-sponsored persecution.

“Berger’s willing service as an armed guard at a Nazi concentration camp cannot be erased and will not be ignored,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian C. Rabbitt of the Justice Department's Criminal Division.

“On the eve of the 75th anniversary of the commencement of the Nuremberg trials of the surviving leaders of the defeated Nazi regime, this case shows that the passage of time will not deter the department from fulfilling the moral imperative of seeking justice for the victims of their heinous crimes.”