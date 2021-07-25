Former UK nurse suggests pro-vaccine doctors face Nuremburg Trials

Former nurse turned anti-vaxxer Kate Shemirani suggested that pro-vaccine doctors should face the same penalties as the doctors who were charged at the Nuremburg Trials at an anti-vaccine protest in Trafalgar Square in London on Saturday.
“Get their names, email them to me," Shemirani said. "At the Nuremberg trial the doctors and nurses stood trial, and they hung”.She was likely referencing the Doctor's Trial, which took place before the Nuremburg Trials between 1946 and 1947. In it, 23 doctors were tried for their involvement in Nazi human experimentation and mass murder masked as euthanasia. Seven of them received death sentences. Another seven were acquitted and the rest received varying prison sentences. In response, the UK's National Health Service (NHS) called for Brits to get behind their doctors and nurses, creating the hashtag #gotyourbackNHS.Did Kate Shemirani just threaten our doctors with the noose?And check David Kurten watching on to the left of stage.... pic.twitter.com/v5VbOfpPjR— Lister (@marclister3k) July 24, 2021
"This is what NHS staff woke up to this morning: a rally talking about hanging doctors and nurses," the NHS posted on Twitter. "This has caused considerable distress amongst NHS staff."