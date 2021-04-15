The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
France top court confirms Sarah Halimi murderer 'irresponsible' for taking cannabis

The Court began its deliberations on March 4 on whether or not to overrule the lower court’s decision not to try Kobili Traoré for killing Sarah Halimi in 2017 while shouting about Allah.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
APRIL 15, 2021 03:54
Sarah Halimi was brutally murdered in her Paris home by Kobili Traore, who was not prosecuted because lawyers attributed his actions to a “massive psychotic episode” caused by smoking marijuana. (photo credit: SIMON WIESENTHAL CENTER)
Sarah Halimi was brutally murdered in her Paris home by Kobili Traore, who was not prosecuted because lawyers attributed his actions to a “massive psychotic episode” caused by smoking marijuana.
(photo credit: SIMON WIESENTHAL CENTER)
If you smoke cannabis, you can kill a Jew, at least that is the implication of a French court decision.
France’s Court of Cassation’s Supreme Court of Appeals' decision not to judge the perpetrator of Sarah Halimi's murder for criminal irresponsibility was confirmed on Wednesday.
The Court began its deliberations on March 4 on whether or not to overrule the lower court’s decision not to try Kobili Traoré for killing Sarah Halimi in 2017 while shouting about Allah after that decision was appealed in 2019.
Indeed, France's lower court decided in December 2019 to excuse the alleged antisemitic murderer of a Jewish woman from a criminal trial because of his heavy intake of cannabis that supposedly compromised his “discernment,” or consciousness.
At the time of the ruling, the judge cited psychiatric evaluations saying Traoré’s consumption of marijuana before the incident led to a “delirious episode” that made him not legally responsible for his actions. However, the judge also said that Traoré, who is in his 30s, killed Halimi because he is an antisemite.
On April 2017, Traoré, a 27-year-old Muslim man, beat Halimi, his 65-year-old Jewish neighbor, while screaming "Allah Akbar" (God is great) and antisemitic slogans before throwing her out of the window of her third-floor apartment to her death. The court said that he was not responsible for his actions, however, since he smoked an extensive dose of cannabis that "affected" his senses, a decision that sparked outrage among the French and International Jewish community. 
This ruling triggered on Wednesday many reactions from Jewish organizations, horrified that such a precedent could be set.

French Chief rabbi reacted on Twitter, saying that he was "scandalized" by such a decision, adding that "antisemitism was not a madness" but a crime that should be legally punished. 
The CRIF umbrella group of French Jewish communities called it a “miscarriage of justice,” while the founder of the National Bureau for Vigilance Against Antisemitism, a communal watchdog known as BNVCA, said he “no longer had full confidence that antisemitic hate crimes in France are handled properly.”
The Simon Wiesenthal Centre also reacted, saying it was profoundly distressed by France’s Supreme Court final say, concerning the legality of the Paris Appeals Court decision, denying the criminal responsibility of the murderer of Sarah Halimi.
The Centre's Director for International Relations, Dr. Shimon Samuels, said that "After a harrowing 3 years of courtroom debate on the criminal responsibility of a murderer, presumably 'under the influence' of cannabis - which basically resulted in him being interned in a psychiatric hospital instead of being judged and condemned to prison - the family has been on edge until now. This is a devastating blow!"
According to Dalloz, France’s prominent professional and university legal publisher, the main arguments of the Halimi lawyers were that "drug addiction is not a mental illness and does not fall within the scope of psychic or neuropsychic disorders covered by article 122-1 of the penal code. The voluntary act of drug consumption constitutes wrongful behavior which excludes irresponsibility."
"Moreover, since the consumption of cannabis is intended to obtain a modification of the state of consciousness, Kobili Traoré must have been aware of the risks involved in this consumption. Therefore, the consumption of narcotics is an aggravating circumstance and may not at the same time constitute grounds for exemption from criminal liability," they added.
Samuels stressed that, "the Supreme Court’s decision now closes the case definitively... and instead of allowing it to be re-examined by the Appeals Court on the basis of a more solid legal standpoint, it confirms that it is possible to deny justice for a murder aggravated by its antisemitic character. Furthermore, this decision denies closure for the family and potentially creates a precedent for all hate criminals to simply claim insanity or decide to smoke, snort or inject drugs or even get drunk before committing their crimes."
According to Algemeiner, if Traoré's criminal irresponsibility is confirmed by the highest court, he will be held in mental health institutions until doctors deem him fit to be released back into society, and the only penalty he would receive would be to be banned from visiting the site of the killing and having contact with Halimi’s family for 20 years.
However, an unnamed source told broadcaster Europe 1 at the beginning of the deliberations in March that France’s advocate-general “will rule in favor of confirming the criminal irresponsibility of the perpetrator of the murder,” Algemeiner reported. 
“How can we have a ‘discernment’ that is abolished, but the remainder of a conscience?” asked Muriel Ouaknine Melki, a lawyer representing the Halimi family, adding that French citizens as a whole had an important stake in Traoré facing trial, as they would then be able to establish whether “the consumption of narcotics can be a cause for exonerating from penal responsibility in criminal matters.”
Ouaknine emphasized that French law more commonly mandates further penalties for individuals who commit crimes under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
“I want to recall that for several offenses, for example the crime of rape, taking narcotics is an aggravating circumstance," she said. "In willful violence, it is also an aggravating circumstance."


