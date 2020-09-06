The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
French far right nationalist, Holocaust denier Pierre Sidos dies at 93

Sidos began his career in 1943 serving under Marcel Bucard, a founder of the French Volunteer Legion against Bolshevism (LVF).

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2020 19:15
A MAN WALKS past graves desecrated with swastikas at the Jewish cemetery in Westhoffen, near Strasbourg, France, in December 2019.
(photo credit: ARND WIEGMANN / REUTERS)
French far right nationalist and noted antisemite Pierre Sidos passed away on September 4, at the age of 93, according to the French language Huffington Post Le HuffPost.
As founder of the post-war extreme French far right movement Jeune Nation and a vehement Holocaust denier, Sidos led the party until it was dissolved in 1958. His views demanded that citizens of France support only France, holding hostility "to people who swear allegiance to the United States or the State of Israel" - noting he is categorically against dual citizenship and specific policies supporting Jewish-French constituents.
"Who is not today? I am neither more nor less than Saint Louis. Saint Louis had religious hostility, but when a Jewish person was converted, he was its godfather," Sidos said, according to Le HuffPost. "This is my position, it is not racial. If I came to power, there would be no specific policy vis-à-vis the Jews. I am hostile to dual citizenship and hostile to people who swear allegiance to the United States or the State of Israel. It is a nationalist position, no more, no less."
Sidos began his career in 1943 serving under Marcel Bucard, a founder of the French Volunteer Legion against Bolshevism (LVF). Sidos was sentenced to Liberation, but considering he was a minor he was pardoned in 1947.
Following his service, he worked with the Socialist Movement of French Unity, founded by former Waffen SS member Rene Binet. He then founded Jeune Nation, becoming a symbol of neofascism fighting against colonization. Additionally, Jeune Nation began to arrange and stockpile arms caches until its 1958 dissolvement.
After the fall of Jeune Nation, it formed into the Nationalist Party based off the ideal of Dominique Venner - whose plans to bring the party to power included violence.
"Never broach subjects which could shock, by the way of presenting them, newcomers or young members," said Venner, quoted by historian Nicolas Lebourg. "Thus, the metic problem, which we explain very well, must never, in a presentation or a conversation, be approached from the perspective of the crematorium or the bar of soap, and that whatever the measures which we will have to take when we are. in power. It would also be wrong to indicate that the revolution we want to make must end in the number of thousands of deaths or tens of thousands of deaths."
Sidos noted at a 1959 meeting of the party that it was necessary to establish a "separation of the synagogue and the etat." That party was dissolved a week later. Its leaders continued to work in the shadows for French Algeria and Sidos along with one of his brothers were involved in the Petit-Clamart attack against de Gaulle - after which Sidos went into hiding for two years.
Following his return, he founded the Western movement, then left. He then founded the L’Oeuvre francaise and even attempted to run for president.
Despite his aspirations, he did not come close, although he had declared himself president for life regardless, according to EN24.
On February 6, 1990 he declared himself an antisemite within the mentioned above quote regarding Saint Louis. On September 4, 2020, he died.


Tags France nationalism antisemitism
