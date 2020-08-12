The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
French Jewish man assaulted in a violent antisemitic attack in Paris

"Dirty Jew! Dirty Jewish son of a whore, you're a dead man! We will kill you! Dirty Race!"

By SARAH CHEMLA  
AUGUST 12, 2020 01:48
“Dirty Jew! Dirty Jewish son of a whore, you’re a dead man! We will kill you! Dirty Race!”
Gratuitous violence, death threats, beatings, strangulation, antisemitic insults.
That’s what David S., 29-year-old Jewish French man, received last Thursday in the 19th arrondissement district of the French capital where a sizable Jewish community lives.

The victim, who filed a complaint to the police, said he is "still in shock, stunned" and he had "the impression of having lived a rape."

"It was a bad movie that I couldn't see the end of," he told the French newspaper Le Parisian.

“I came to pick up my seven-month-old daughter from my parents, who looked after her during the holidays, on Archereau Street (Paris’ 19th district),” David recalled.
“Two young men, complete strangers, rather well-dressed, in their twenties, appeared behind me when I was typing the code. They rushed into the elevator with me. When I got to my parents' floor, they jumped to my throat as I was going out. I tried to scream. I was only a few meters from the door of their apartment. They couldn't hear me. The doors are thick.”
The young man's torture had only just begun. "One choked me while the other punched me. Then they opened fire escape door and threw me in,” he added. “I ran down the stairs. I was downstairs on the ground. They came back to beat me and tear my watch off my wrist and strangle me again. There you see death. You have no more strength. You are no longer breathing. You just want it to end."
“Afterwards, I blacked out.”
David’s father, worried that his son didn’t arrive, opened the apartment door and saw his son’s phone, bags and keys scattered on the floor.
“He heard them running up the stairs. I think that without [my father noticing], they left me for dead,” said David.
David’s family said they called the 19th arrondissement district police station which never came.
In a statement on Tuesday, the National Office for Vigilance Against Antisemitism (BNVCA) – a group that advocates for victims of antisemitic violence – announced that it also filed a complaint for willful and aggravated violence in meetings of an antisemitic nature.
"We forwarded the complaint to the public prosecutor," declared Sammy Ghozlan, president of the BNVCA. “It is important that the victim does not feel alone. We want him to have [our] organization behind him to support him. And we also want the investigators to do everything possible to find the perpetrators of this attack driven by hatred of the Jew. "


