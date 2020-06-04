The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
German intel: Syrian teacher says 'all Jews belong in gas chamber'

Shocking secret file exposes Israel-related antisemitism among German Muslim associations.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
JUNE 4, 2020 02:32
A protester holds a placard reading ‘I boycott Israel, but not the Jews,’ during a demonstration marking al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day), in Berlin on June 1 (photo credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS)
A protester holds a placard reading ‘I boycott Israel, but not the Jews,’ during a demonstration marking al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day), in Berlin on June 1
(photo credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS)
A previously classified German intelligence report on Wednesday revealed widespread Islamic-animated antisemitism among Muslim organizations in the federal republic, including defective statistics about the origin of crimes due to Jew-hatred.
The German paper Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) first reported on the document that is “a special file of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution.” The federal office (BfV) is the rough equivalent to the Shin Bet and it noted in the file that a Syrian teacher declared on June 4, 2018 in the city of Solingen in the middle of his lesson that “all Jews belong in the gas chamber.”
The report said that on June 2, 2018, the recoding clerk for a branch of the German-Turkish radical Islamic association Furkan told his guests that with respect to the children of Israel, the Jews, "Don't be like beings that are worth less than animals.” He added that the Jews were the cursed and that they betrayed Moses.
Lethal antisemitism targeting Israel was also present in the report. An Imam who preached at a Turkish state-allied Millî-Görüş mosque in an unidentified German city on December 8, 2017 declared, "Free Palestine in no time,” adding the need to “Deliver the whole community of Muhammad from the evil sons of Israel."
According to the intelligence agency, there are already 700 cases listed in this "case collection of antisemitic events with a suspected Islamist background,” wrote SZ.
The paper noted that the former interior minister Thomas de Maizière started to chronicle Jew-hatred among Muslims in 2015, including the arrival of Muslim refugees and migrants. 
The SZ, which titled its article "Hatred of Jews in the Friday Sermon," reported that “Domestic intelligence eavesdroppers were present on both occasions” at the radical Islamic Turkish meetings.
The intelligence report noted a case of another Syrian person who said in a German city on April 26, 2018 that Israelis murder babies in Palestine and Jews deserve to be beaten. Neither the city nor the Syrian were identified.
The names of the antisemites were not disclosed in the SZ report.
Thomas Haldenwang, president of Germany's domestic intelligence agency BfV, told the SZ that antisemitism is part of the basic equipment of Islamist ideologies. Hostility to Jews is "represented by practically all noteworthy Islamist organizations that are active in Germany," whether it be Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, Millî-Görüş, Hezbollah or the Islamic State.
The SZ reported that approximately 20 antisemitic acts of violence by Muslim perpetrators were documented in this case collection. The paper added that there were roughly 80 antisemitic statements in the private sphere, and around 350 statements on social media.
According to the paper, “The police do not count crimes committed by Muslim antisemites in a reliable manner at all.”
A distorted statistical picture emerges, noted the SZ, because when there are doubts, everything is lumped into the "right-wing extremist” category by the Federal Criminal Police Office, which compiles the annual crime statistics.
The SZ wrote that "All official statistics, according to which 70, 80 or 90 percent of all antisemitic attacks in Germany are carried out by right-wing radicals, should therefore be read with great skepticism."
Last week, Charlotte Knobloch, the president of the Munich Jewish community told The Jerusalem Post that three German MPs should resign from the German-Palestinian Society becasue the organization supports the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions campaign against Israel. The German Bundestag classified BDS as antisemitic last year. The three MPs are the Social Democrat Aydan Özogus, the  Green party's Omid Nouripour, and the Left party's Christine Buchholz. BDS , according to its critics, seeks the abolition of the Jewish state.


