German Jew sues Berlin to stop antisemitic Quds Day rally

BERLIN—After the city-state of Berlin declined to take action against an annual Iranian-regime sponsored protest calling for the destruction of Israel, German Jewish retiree Gilbert Kallenborn filed a lawsuit to stop the rally.The Berlin-based B.Z. paper reported on Monday that the 66-year-old Kallenborn seeks to prevent the mid-May Al-Quds rally from taking place in the heart of Berlin’s shopping district. “The destruction of the Jewish state of Israel is called for there," said Kallenborn. According to B.Z., the authorities are examining legal measures and have not issued a decision.The Jerusalem Post sent a press query to Berlin’s government on Tuesday.Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, launched Quds Day in 1979, calling for the destruction of Israel. Al-Quds is the Arabic word for Jerusalem. The Berlin Quds Day demonstration has been held each year since 1996.The Quds Day rally attracts members of the terrorist organizations Hezbollah and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). Neo-Nazis have also participated in the demonstration, where salutes to Hitler have been documented, according to the B.Z.Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, told the Post in February: “Berlin leaders should spare us crocodile tears when [a] spate of anti-Jewish attacks continue. They accurately tally antisemitic incidents while abetting Jew-hatred and Holocaust deniers. Despicable. Mocks the dead and endangers living Jews.”Berlin Mayor Michael Müller has claimed that legal action to stop the Quds Day demonstration would not meet the court’s criteria for a ban. There are doubts as to whether Müller’s contention is true because the law has not been tested.Dr. Elio Adler, chairman of the German-Jewish organization Values Initiative, told the Berlin paper: “If the antisemites use the loopholes of the rule of law without being disturbed, then we have to clarify, in the same detail, how they can be stopped in the future.”US officials, including Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, who is also the ambassador to Germany, have urged Chancellor Angela Merkel’s administration to ban the entire terrorist entity Hezbollah, a main force behind Quds Day in the federal republic.Merkel and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer from her Christian Union Party have opted to not crackdown on Hezbollah, to the frustration of German Jews and counter terrorism experts.German intelligence agencies have said there are 1,050 Hezbollah operatives in Germany. The Hezbollah members and supporters raise funds for Hezbollah in Lebanon and recruit new members.The Quds Day demonstration is supported by the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. Last May, Germany’s Bundestag defined BDS as antisemitic.