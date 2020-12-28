The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

German NGOs, MPs make Wiesenthal list of top 2020 antisemitism outbreaks

Warning about 're-legitimization' of dangerous antisemitic BDS movement in Germany

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 28, 2020 08:21
A general view during a session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany July 1, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
A general view during a session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany July 1, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
The anti-Nazi and human rights organization Simon Wiesenthal Center named some German cultural groups and politicians as part of its 2020 list of the top 10 worst outbreaks of antisemitism and anti-Israelism, The Jerusalem Post has learned ahead of the Tuesday release of the full publication.
The Wiesenthal Center wrote in one its top ten list headlines that the “German elite launch all-out assault to re-legitimize antisemitic BDS.”
BDS is an abbreviation for the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions campaign targeting Israel.
According to the Wiesenthal number seven entry, “Meeting secretly for a year, the so-called Union of Cultural Institutions comprising over two dozen of Germany’s Who’s Who-including the Goethe Institute, the Federal Cultural Foundation, the Berlin Deutsches Theater, the German Academic Artists Exchange, the Berliner Festspiele, and the Einstein Forum, attacked the Bundestag’s BDS vote as violating free speech.”
The section continued that ”The signees specifically thanked Andreas Görgen, Foreign Ministry Director-General for Cultural Affairs and Communication, ‘for advice and discussion contributions.' The SWC criticized Görgen earlier for defending a leading proponent of BDS in South Africa."
In April, the Post first uncovered and reported on Görgen’s tweets in support of the pro-BDS academic Achille Mbembe who was accused of minimizing the Holocaust.
The leading anti-Nazi organization noted that “A similar call followed from nine hundred artists, academics, writers, and other cultural figures who called the anti-BDS-resolution ‘dangerous’ and ‘detrimental to the democratic public sphere.’
The Wiesenthal Center wrote that “All this may help explain why three MPs continue their support for the antisemitic German-Palestine Society (GPS) which also promotes BDS.
The Wiesenthal Center took the organization of young socialists to task for their support of Fatah’s youth group: “Meanwhile, the prestigious Jusos — the Socialist Youth Movement of Germany’s SPD party passed a solidarity resolution with the youth wing of Fatah, the main faction of the PLO, as a ‘sister organization.’ Bild reported that some protesters at a Fatah Youth demonstration in 2018, wore fake explosive belts and chanted slogans calling for Israel’s destruction.”
The Los-Angeles based Wiesenthal Center expressed dismay about the response to the anti-BDS resolution, stating “German officials acknowledge that antisemitic hate crimes from neo-Nazis to Islamists, continue their alarming rise. Almost a year to the day of the Halle synagogue attack, a religious student was gravely wounded by a neo-Nazi outside a Hamburg Synagogue.”
“But none of those hate crimes or the growing embrace of mutual peace, trade, and cultural ties between Israel and Arab states stopped key elites seeking to overturn the Bundestag’s vote that labeled BDS as antisemitic.”


Tags germany germans and jews Wiesenthal Center antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Entering the third COVID-19 lockdown, it's time to reflect

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel greentech cooperation shows tremendous potential

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Time to heal a sick political system

 By LIAT COLLINS
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

The real reason behind Israel's elections: The role of Israel's courts

 By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Dov Lipman

Israeli leaders must plan for divide with diaspora elections will cause

 By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
4

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
5

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by