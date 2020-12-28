German NGOs, MPs make Wiesenthal list of top 2020 antisemitism outbreaks

The anti-Nazi and human rights organization Simon Wiesenthal Center named some German cultural groups and politicians as part of its 2020 list of the top 10 worst outbreaks of antisemitism and anti-Israelism, The Jerusalem Post has learned ahead of the Tuesday release of the full publication.

The Wiesenthal Center wrote in one its top ten list headlines that the “German elite launch all-out assault to re-legitimize antisemitic BDS.”

BDS is an abbreviation for the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions campaign targeting Israel.

According to the Wiesenthal number seven entry, “Meeting secretly for a year, the so-called Union of Cultural Institutions comprising over two dozen of Germany’s Who’s Who-including the Goethe Institute, the Federal Cultural Foundation, the Berlin Deutsches Theater, the German Academic Artists Exchange, the Berliner Festspiele, and the Einstein Forum, attacked the Bundestag’s BDS vote as violating free speech.”

The section continued that ”The signees specifically thanked Andreas Görgen, Foreign Ministry Director-General for Cultural Affairs and Communication, ‘for advice and discussion contributions.' The SWC criticized Görgen earlier for defending a leading proponent of BDS in South Africa."

In April, the Post first uncovered and reported on Görgen’s tweets in support of the pro-BDS academic Achille Mbembe who was accused of minimizing the Holocaust.

The leading anti-Nazi organization noted that “A similar call followed from nine hundred artists, academics, writers, and other cultural figures who called the anti-BDS-resolution ‘dangerous’ and ‘detrimental to the democratic public sphere.’

The Wiesenthal Center wrote that “All this may help explain why three MPs continue their support for the antisemitic German-Palestine Society (GPS) which also promotes BDS.

The Wiesenthal Center took the organization of young socialists to task for their support of Fatah’s youth group: “Meanwhile, the prestigious Jusos — the Socialist Youth Movement of Germany’s SPD party passed a solidarity resolution with the youth wing of Fatah, the main faction of the PLO, as a ‘sister organization.’ Bild reported that some protesters at a Fatah Youth demonstration in 2018, wore fake explosive belts and chanted slogans calling for Israel’s destruction.”

The Los-Angeles based Wiesenthal Center expressed dismay about the response to the anti-BDS resolution, stating “German officials acknowledge that antisemitic hate crimes from neo-Nazis to Islamists, continue their alarming rise. Almost a year to the day of the Halle synagogue attack, a religious student was gravely wounded by a neo-Nazi outside a Hamburg Synagogue.”

“But none of those hate crimes or the growing embrace of mutual peace, trade, and cultural ties between Israel and Arab states stopped key elites seeking to overturn the Bundestag’s vote that labeled BDS as antisemitic.”