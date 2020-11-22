The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
German synagogue's window shattered by a thrown concrete block

The local Jewish community said the man was seen wandering the synagogue area, checking if there were people inside of it.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 22, 2020 02:41
A security officer walks at the synagogue in Halle, Germany October 11, 2019, after two people were killed in a shooting (photo credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE)
A security officer walks at the synagogue in Halle, Germany October 11, 2019, after two people were killed in a shooting
(photo credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE)
A suspected antisemitic attack took place in the city of Essen, Germany, when a man was caught on security footage throwing a large concrete block into a synagogue, N12 reported. 
The local Jewish community said the man was seen wandering the synagogue area, checking if there were people inside of it.
The thrown block ended up in the office of the Chabbad emissary Rabbi Shumel Aaronhov.
"We averted a great disaster because the windows are bullet proof," the rabbi said. "It was all of course reported to the local police who came and examined security footage, where they also discovered that a similar event took place last week, where a large concrete block was thrown at the synagogue window, though back then it didn't shatter, so we didn't notice it until yesterday."
"Of course, the members of this usually quiet community are all shocked at this antisemitic incident."
"We expected the authorities to investigate and find those responsible for this and restore peace and order to the community," Aaronhov continued, adding that "knowing that those who did this are still free is quite disturbing."
In October, it was discovered that Swastikas were painted over tributes to two victims of a shooting that occured last year at a synagogue in the city of Halle, Germany.

 



Tags synagogue germany diaspora antisemitism
