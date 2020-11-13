Greek newspaper likens Pfizer’s Jewish CEO with the Nazi doctor Mengele

The front-page article, with graphics including a picture of Albert Bourla and the Nazi war criminal Dr. Josef Mengele, appeared Tuesday in the daily Makeleio. Its publisher, Stefanos Chios, was fined $2,200 fine last month for an op-ed in which he called a former leader of the Athens Jewish community a “crude Jew who runs a loan-shark firm.”

Bourla, a Greek Jew from Thessaloniki, also is a veterinarian.

“A Jewish veterinarian will stick the needle! Terror countdown for the mandatory vaccine,” read the article , which also defined the vaccine as “poison.”

Mengele was infamous for experiments performed on concentration camp inmates.

On Monday, the New York-based Pfizer announced that it has developed a vaccine for the coronavirus that is 90% effective — a claim that may signify a breakthrough in the fight against the pandemic, which has killed some 1.3 million people around the world.

The Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece condemned the paper in a statement and urged authorities to “intervene,” though it did not specify how. The statement expressed “outrage and repulsion,” saying the article “perpetuates hatred and bigotry against the Jews.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The Greek Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs also condemned the paper in a statement, calling it “most vile antisemitism reminiscent of the Middle Ages.”