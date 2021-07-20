The suicide bomber claimed the lives of five Israelis, as well as of their Bulgarian bus driver, and injured over 35 people.

On the left side of the image: The Honorary Consul of Israel in Bulgaria, Orlin Mandov and, on its right: Anton Andonov, director of the Border Police at Burgas Airport. (Credit: Courtesy) In September 2020, a Bulgarian court sentenced in absentia two Hezbollah operatives to life in prison for their part in the attack, but did not formally indict or convict Hezbollah itself.

To commemorate the anniversary of the attack, Orlin Mandov, Honorary Consul of Israel in Bulgaria, visited the monument that has since been constructed in memory of the victims. Also at the event was Anton Andonov, director of Border Police at Burgas Airport who helped rescue wounded victims from the burnt out bus on the day of the terror attack.

Mandov, a former fighter pilot in the Bulgarian Air Force, was among the initiators of the memorial monument.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.



