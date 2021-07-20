The Jewish community in Bulgaria and the State of Israel commemorated nine years on Sunday since the deadly suicide bombing on a bus carrying Israeli tourists on July 18, 2012, in Burgas, Bulgaria.
The suicide bomber claimed the lives of five Israelis, as well as of their Bulgarian bus driver, and injured over 35 people.
In September 2020, a Bulgarian court sentenced in absentia two Hezbollah operatives to life in prison for their part in the attack, but did not formally indict or convict Hezbollah itself.
To commemorate the anniversary of the attack, Orlin Mandov, Honorary Consul of Israel in Bulgaria, visited the monument that has since been constructed in memory of the victims. Also at the event was Anton Andonov, director of Border Police at Burgas Airport who helped rescue wounded victims from the burnt out bus on the day of the terror attack.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}
Mandov, a former fighter pilot in the Bulgarian Air Force, was among the initiators of the memorial monument.
Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.