March 31, 2021, Tel Aviv – On April 7 th , the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day in the Jewish calendar, International March of the Living, together with the Maimonides Institute for Ethics and the Holocaust, the Miller Center at Rutgers University, the USC Shoah Foundation and Teva Pharmaceuticals, will hold a special symposium on “Medicine and Morality: Lessons from the Holocaust and COVID-19”.

At a time which has shed light on global health and medical professionals, this year’s special event will discuss the nexus between medicine, ethics, and the Holocaust. The program will include testimony from survivors who were both persecuted by Nazi doctors as well as saved by medical professionals during the Holocaust. It will also feature world renowned medical professionals and researchers who will discuss medical resistance during the Holocaust, the legacy of Nazi medicine and what the Holocaust can teach us about the ethics of care.

During the symposium, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the U.S. President, will receive the “Moral Courage in Medicine” award for his work in combatting COVID-19, his long history of leading the battle against infectious diseases, and his dedication to the health and wellbeing of humankind.

The event will also include a moving performance of 'Schindler's List' by Grammy Award winner and United Nations Goodwill Ambassador of Music, Miri Ben-Ari. A renowned violinist, producer and humanitarian, Ben-Ari is also the descendant of Holocaust survivors.



Speakers at the event include:

Dr. Michael Berenbaum , world renowned Holocaust Educator

Dr. Otmar Kloiber , Secretary General, World Medical Association and Former Deputy Secretary General of the German Medical Association

Dr. David Urion , Associate Professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School and Faculty Member of the Center for Bioethics

Dr. Ashley Fernandes, MD, PhD, Associate Director of the Center for Bioethics at The Ohio State University College of Medicine

Dr. Eran Harary, VP, TA Head, Neurology and Psychiatry, Global Specialty R&D



Medical associations from around the globe, including those on the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, will take part in this special Holocaust Remembrance Day program. Participating organizations include the World Medical Association, Department of Education of the UNESCO Chair of Bioethics, Israeli Medical Association, Canadian Medical Association, Indian Medical Association, South African Medical Association and many others. The program has been approved for 1.5 ACCME credits for participating physicians and nurses.