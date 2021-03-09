Int'l Council of Jewish Parliamentarians work to counter antisemitism

The International Council of Jewish Parliamentarians (ICJP) is being relaunched by the World Jewish Congress to combat what the WJC describes as “unrelenting waves of global antisemitism and attacks on democratic values.”US Senator Jacky Rosen of Nevada of the Democratic Party will lead the forum following a request to her by WJC President Ronald S. Lauder to take up the role. The ICJP was formally established in 2002 by the WJC as a broadening of a series of biannual meetings of Jewish legislators and parliamentarians held in Jerusalem which started in 1988. In 2016 the organization transitioned to a more region specific focus, but the WJC has now decided that the global rise in antisemitism as well what it describes as anti-democratic trends in different parts of the world demonstrated a need for a renewed global perspective.“There is a newfound motivation for international cooperation as antisemitism—and anti-democratic movements—sadly and very seriously continues to flourish,” said Political Affairs Director at the World Jewish Congress David Meluskey. “Parliamentarians are looking to learn from each other and share best practices to find solutions that work within and across borders.”The ICJP was scheduled to convene for it first plenary meeting in Washington DC, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic will now convene on May 12 by video conference.
The relaunched forum plans to convene three times a year, Meluskey said, twice virtually and once in person when it is safe to once again hold international in-person gatherings.In person meetings will be held in Washington DC, Jerusalem and another major global city on a three year rotation basis. "It is an honor to be named as Global Chair of the International Council of Jewish Parliamentarians at this critical time for Jewish Americans, and for Jews all over the world," said Rosen following the announcement of ICJP's relaunch. "In this role I will work to combat the evils of antisemitism, racism, bigotry, and xenophobia. I look forward to working alongside Ambassador Lauder and Jewish parliamentarians from around the world in our shared mission to promote tolerance and fight back against hate."WJC President Lauder said the ICJP had for decades brought together national Jewish legislators, government ministers, and other elected officials from dozens of countries to tackle urgent issues, and that the body was again needed to address new concerns."As we now witness an era of unfettered conspiracy myths, pervasive antisemitism and xenophobia, a horribly disturbing recurrence of Holocaust denial, and rising authoritarianism, the ICJP has a powerful role to play in serving as an incubator and accelerator of best practices to counter these phenomena," said Lauder. "As founding co-chair of the Senate Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism and a former synagogue president, she [Rosen] uniquely understands the concerns of Jewish communities and Jewish parliamentarians. Senator Rosen is the right person at the right time to chair this important forum."The newly relaunched ICJP will convene for its first consultation this spring, in the lead-up to the forthcoming World Jewish Congress Plenary Assembly.