The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Int'l Council of Jewish Parliamentarians work to counter antisemitism

US Senator Jacky Rosen of Nevada of the Democratic Party will lead the forum following a request to her by WJC President Ronald S. Lauder to take up the role.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MARCH 9, 2021 10:44
People attend a march in New York against antisemitism wearing yellow stars which read never again, January 5, 2020. (photo credit: JFNA)
People attend a march in New York against antisemitism wearing yellow stars which read never again, January 5, 2020.
(photo credit: JFNA)
The International Council of Jewish Parliamentarians (ICJP) is being relaunched by the World Jewish Congress to combat what the WJC describes as “unrelenting waves of global antisemitism and attacks on democratic values.”
US Senator Jacky Rosen of Nevada of the Democratic Party will lead the forum following a request to her by WJC President Ronald S. Lauder to take up the role.
The ICJP was formally established in 2002 by the WJC as a broadening of a series of biannual meetings of Jewish legislators and parliamentarians held in Jerusalem which started in 1988.
In 2016 the organization transitioned to a more region specific focus, but the WJC has now decided that the global rise in antisemitism as well what it describes as anti-democratic trends in different parts of the world demonstrated a need for a renewed global perspective.
“There is a newfound motivation for international cooperation as antisemitism—and anti-democratic movements—sadly and very seriously continues to flourish,” said Political Affairs Director at the World Jewish Congress David Meluskey.  
“Parliamentarians are looking to learn from each other and share best practices to find solutions that work within and across borders.”
The ICJP was scheduled to convene for it first plenary meeting in Washington DC, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic will now convene on May 12 by video conference.
The relaunched forum plans to convene three times a year, Meluskey said, twice virtually and once in person when it is safe to once again hold international in-person gatherings.
In person meetings will be held in Washington DC, Jerusalem and another major global city on a three year rotation basis.
“It is an honor to be named as Global Chair of the International Council of Jewish Parliamentarians at this critical time for Jewish Americans, and for Jews all over the world,” said Rosen following the announcement of ICJP’s relaunch.
“In this role I will work to combat the evils of antisemitism, racism, bigotry, and xenophobia. I look forward to working alongside Ambassador Lauder and Jewish parliamentarians from around the world in our shared mission to promote tolerance and fight back against hate.”
WJC President Lauder said the ICJP had for decades brought together national Jewish legislators, government ministers, and other elected officials from dozens of countries to tackle urgent issues, and that the body was again needed to address new concerns.
“As we now witness an era of unfettered conspiracy myths, pervasive antisemitism and xenophobia, a horribly disturbing recurrence of Holocaust denial, and rising authoritarianism, the ICJP has a powerful role to play in serving as an incubator and accelerator of best practices to counter these phenomena,” said Lauder.
“As founding co-chair of the Senate Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism and a former synagogue president, she [Rosen] uniquely understands the concerns of Jewish communities and Jewish parliamentarians. Senator Rosen is the right person at the right time to chair this important forum.”
The newly relaunched ICJP will convene for its first consultation this spring, in the lead-up to the forthcoming World Jewish Congress Plenary Assembly.


Tags diaspora world jewish congress antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israeli crime is rampant. Empty election promises won't change that

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Why is Int'l Women's Day important in Israel?

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove

Is it possible to choose between 'Jewishness' and Israel?

 By ELLIOT COSGROVE
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Victoria Coates

Two major figures in Arab world visit Israel as the Middle East changes

 By VICTORIA COATES

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
5

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
International Edition Offer
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by