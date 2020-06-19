Israeli author prevails over German ‘antisemite’ in legal dispute

In Shalicar ‘s 2018 book The New German Antisemite, he sharply criticizes the reportedly anti-Israel activist Reiner Bernstein for being a “Jew-hater.”

The court said the Shalicar’s statement "Reiner Bernstein's antisemitic view’ is also a permissible expression of opinion.” The 42-year-old Shalicar is an Israeli-German public speaker and writer and a former IDF Spokesman. He is currently a senior advisor to the Israeli government.

According to the 9-page Berlin court decision reviewed by The Jerusalem Post, the Munich-based Bernstein authored a blog slamming the Bundestag for its resolution rejecting the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement as an antisemitic campaign.

It appears that Bernstein scrubbed the blog from his website. The Post asked Bernstein for a copy of the BDS blog.

Bernstein, who was born in 1939 and is not Jewish, ostensibly argued that he is not antisemitic because he was an active supporter of the “Stolpersteine” project in Munich, in which brass plaques which name Holocaust victims are embedded into sidewalks and street as reminders of the victims.

Charlotte Knobloch, the former president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany and current head of the Munich Jewish community, has long opposed the Stolpersteine and has called it an insult to the victims. Knobloch, a Holocaust survivor, said it is “intolerable” for passers-by to step on the names of Jews that were murdered in the tragedy.

Bernstein sought to compel Shalicar‘s publisher Hentrich und Hentrich Verlag Berlin Leipzig to delete ten statements he wrote about him.

The court concluded that “Due to the sufficient connection of facts, there is also no abusive criticism that vilifies [Bernstein]."

The court’s judges who affirmed Shalicar‘s free speech rights are Tucholski, Schneider and Schönberg.Bernstein is required to pay 40,000 euro in costs associated with his legal defeat.



Shalicar wrote the Post that “I call him [Bernstein] someone who is full of hatred for the Jews and especially the Jewish state and actually covers up his deep antisemitism with his ‘criticism of Israel."’

Shalicar , an expert in the field of German antisemitism, stressed that Bernstein disguises his problem with Jews by attacking Israel and seeking to disguise his “modern antisemitism.”



The Post sent a press query to Bernstein.

Retired German academic Micha Brumlik defended Bernstein on Monday in the Frankfurter Rundschau paper—a left-wing daily that was embroiled in an antisemitism scandal because it compared last year Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the 1940 Nazi antisemitic movie "The Eternal Jew."

Brumlik said the court decision “disavows academic antisemitism research and opens the door to any hate crime.”

In 2012, Brumlik moderated a panel with the pro-BDS academic Judith Butler who has argued that ”Understanding Hamas/Hezbollah as social movements that are progressive, that are on the Left, that are part of a global Left, is extremely important.”

The German government classifies Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorist entities. The Post was barred from asking questions about Butler’s support for Hamas and Hezbollah during Brumlik’s moderation of the panel at the time. Butler urged BDS support at the event in Berlin’s Jewish museum.

Brumlik issued words of support for the South African-based academic Achille Mbembe, who supported two BDS actions against Israeli academics, and has been accused of minimizing the Holocaust.

Shalicar said to the Post that “ Nowadays, modern antisemitism is almost always washed into Germany as ‘criticism of Israel.’I will continue to fight against haters of Jews.”

A Berlin court rejected in May a lawsuit filed by an alleged German antisemite against the publishing house of Israeli author Arye Sharuz Shalicar because of critical passages in his book confronting Jew-hatred.