The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Israeli backup bank accounts in demand again

With antisemitism on the rise in America, American Jews are looking at backing up their finances in Israel.

By ERAN PELEG  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 22:34
A woman uses an ATM at a branch of Israel Discount Bank in Tel Aviv, Israel (photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
A woman uses an ATM at a branch of Israel Discount Bank in Tel Aviv, Israel
(photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
In a survey released earlier this year before the COVID-19 outbreak by the US Anti-Defamation League (ADL), about two-thirds of American Jews say they feel less safe than at any other time in the past decade.
The ADL survey also found that more than half of American Jews (54%) have either experienced or witnessed an incident they believe was motivated by antisemitism.
“Our tracking has shown that lethal and nonlethal antisemitic attacks have been on the rise in recent years, and now we’ve also found that American Jews are deeply concerned for their personal safety and their families’ and communities’ security in a way that they haven’t been in more than a decade,” said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL CEO and national director.
“It is a sad state of affairs that in the face of widespread anxiety about antisemitic attacks, some Jewish Americans are modifying their routines and avoiding public displays of Judaism to minimize the risk of being targeted,” he added.
In the past, some American Jews had held bank accounts in Israel. Their purpose was typically to support family members who had immigrated, to deal with cash-flow and expenses related to real-estate owned in Israel, and in a few cases – in order to keep some cash aside for a “rainy day.”
However, very few of those Jews actually envisaged a scenario where they would need to flee the US and seek safety in Israel in the future. For good reason, they felt very safe and comfortable as Jews living in America.
As we can clearly see from the recent ADL survey, and other similar ones, this long-standing sense of security has increasingly come under attack. In addition, COVID-19 has had a significant impact on city life in general, and Jewish community life in particular, leading people to further question the way in which they live their lives. The majority of Jews live in cities or around them.
As a wealth manager with offices both in New York and Tel Aviv, we have received an increasing number of calls in recent months from American Jews who are considering opening an account in Israel.
Given increased social instability, rising antisemitism and the pandemic situation in the US, wealthy individuals or families are now incorporating an Israeli backup account as part of their wealth risk management strategy.
For a family with significant wealth, it could make sense to set aside a few million dollars (in some cases, more) to deal with the risk, in the still apparently unlikely event that they would need, or want, to leave the US at short notice. “Better safe than sorry.”
In recent years, as international tax reporting, anti-money laundering and investment advisory regimes have tightened significantly, it has become difficult for foreign residents to maintain bank accounts in Israel – and significantly fewer accounts have been opened.
Israeli banks have become concerned that money placed in the accounts was not reported to the US tax authorities and they started to enforce US investment advisory law: investment accounts of US residents can only be managed by investment advisers that are registered and supervised by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
This is all for the better as it is creating a sounder foundation for what now seems as a potential new wave of interest in backup accounts in Israel.

The writer is chief investment officer of Clarity Capital.


Tags American Jewry Bank of Israel antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The ruling to extradite Malka Leifer takes us one step closer to justice By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
5 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by