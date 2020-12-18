Jeremy Corbyn's brother compares COVID-19 vaccines to Nazi atrocities

The leaflet stated, “Vaccines are usually a gateway to morbidity and mortality. This cynical newspaper headline is in the tradition of the Nazi slogan Arbeit Macht Frei (work sets you free)."

Its website explains that Corbyn's movement is "dedicated to campaigning and uniting-in-action the many groups fighting the COVID-19 Contagion fear measures which have cut living standards, jobs, rights and freedoms."

Earlier this month, Piers Corbyn has been found guilty of breaching emergency health regulations at an anti-lockdown protest in London’s Hyde Park, the Guardian reported, as he was "non-compliant" when officers asked him to leave.

According to the JC, the leaflet was first promoted on the website of Corbyn's organization on December 8 along with an attack on COVID-19 vaccines with the headline on the website saying “Piers Corbyn asks – Do we need a war on COVID-19 ‘Vaccine’ propaganda?”The story was first broken by political website Guido Fawkes. The Auschwitz Memorial responded to their story on Twitter saying Corbyn's comparison was "an appalling symptom of moral and intellectual decline."