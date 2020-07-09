The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jewish actor Josh Malina asks why no one 'cancels' antisemites

These remarks come amid backlash against antisemitic posts on social media by public figures, such as NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson and rappers Ice Cube and Sean "Diddy" Combs.

By AARON REICH  
JULY 9, 2020 21:00
Actor Joshua Malina, star of the new series "Big Shots", takes part in a panel discussion at the ABC television network Summer media tour for television critics in Beverly Hills, California July 26, 2007. (photo credit: FRED PROUSER/REUTERS)
Actor Joshua Malina, star of the new series "Big Shots", takes part in a panel discussion at the ABC television network Summer media tour for television critics in Beverly Hills, California July 26, 2007.
(photo credit: FRED PROUSER/REUTERS)
Jewish actor Josh Malina advocated for withdrawing support for celebrities and public figures who show antisemitic beliefs or behavior, and questioned why "cancel culture" does not seem to apply to antisemitism.
“Why’s it so hard to get cancel culture on the line when the problem is antisemitism?” Malina, most famous for his role in the popular TV series The West Wing, tweeted.

His tweet has received over three thousand likes and over 480 replies at the time of writing. One response was from Elon Gold, a Jewish comedian, who replied that “Nobody gets cancelled for hating Jews. From Goebbels to [Mel] Gibson.”

These remarks come amid backlash against antisemitic posts on social media by public figures, such as NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson and rappers Ice Cube and Sean "Diddy" Combs, among others.
Gold's comment about Gibson comes in the wake of comments made by Jewish actress Winona Ryder in an interview, where she said that Gibson called her an "oven dodger," referring the Nazi death camp crematoria during the Holocaust, the Algemeiner reported.
Gibson later denied these accusations.


