The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Jewish celebrities hijack antisemitic #JewishPrivilege to share stories

Twitter users decided to hijack the hashtag #JewishPrivilege by using it to tell stories about the discrimination they and their families have faced over the years.

By AARON REICH  
JULY 14, 2020 17:17
People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. (photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)
People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)
Jewish celebrities, influences and public figures have taken to social media to share stories of antisemitism that they and their families have faced, under the hashtag #JewishPrivilege.
The hashtag was originally spread over Twitter by far-right and far-left users as a means to share antisemitic conspiracy theories and Holocaust denial, among other topics. The suggestion is that Jews are privileged, and do not face any discrimination, while also suggesting they are responsible for the discrimination faced by others throughout history.
“The idea that Jews are a ‘privileged’ group is a slur designed to deny that antisemitism exists and to imply that Jews are a cause of racism towards other minorities,” the UK-based watchdog Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) explained.
The watchdog attempted to take action against the hashtag, but these attempts were unsuccessful, with Twitter “saying that it did not breach its terms of service, which evidently permit the platform to be used for the dissemination of racist material.”
However, users on Jewish Twitter decided to hijack the hashtag by using it to tell stories about the discrimination they and their families have faced over the years.
One of the earliest voices in the movement, Israeli columnist and activist Hen Mazzig, tweeted that “#JewishPrivilege is when my grandparents were violently forced out of Iraq and Tunisia for being Jewish with only the clothes to their back. Along with 850,000 other MENA Jews they arrived to Israel with nothing, only spoke Arabic, and lived in a tent/tin shack for years.” He then called on his followers to share their and their families' stories.
Mazzig was later overwhelmed with the posts of people's experiences after the hashtag was hijacked to share stories of Jewish survival, saying that the hashtag is rending again "but for the right reason this time."
One of the notable responses to Mazzig was British actress Tracy Ann-Oberman, who wrote that “#JewishPrivilege means my fam tortured/ murdered in concentration camps /Warsaw ghetto & frequent rapes & Cossack attacks in Belarus Jewish ghettos.”
Jewish-American comedian Sarah Silverman said that Jewish Privilege was “My dad getting the s**t kicked out of him everyday at school for being a kike to kids in NH throwing pennies at me on the bus to pastors in Florida calling for my death and telling their congregation that knocking my teeth out and killing me would be God’s work.”
She later added that “people like Jews when they’re suffering. Less comfortable with Jews if they’re thriving… [To be honest,] Jews basically feel the same.”
Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson said in response that “it’s people emailing & tweeting to me that Jews need to be quiet now & that ‘that’s not just a suggestion’ or friends who don’t realize I’m Jewish making it clear how antisemitic they are or family members afraid to wear a Star of David in their own neighborhood.”
Jewish actor Josh Gad tweeted “guess we’re at the #JewishPrivilege part of 2020 because Neo-Nazis have a social platform. Where to start? Is it the privilege of my mom never getting to meet her grandparents because they were murdered or is it her parents being robbed of their childhoods by being put in camps?”
TV producer David Simon wrote “My #JewishPrivilege? Garden-variety stuff. Eleven dead relatives at Auschwitz and in the Russian woods and a father who was a hostage and suffered PTSD years after the Jewish non-profit where he worked was stormed by angry dudes with guns & scimitars who threatened to behead him.”
Linda Frum, a senator from Canada's Conservative Party, wrote “my #JewishPrivilege is knowing that if my in-laws had not survived their respective death camps and death marches, the man I love as my husband would not have made it onto this earth.”
American Jewish Committee global communications director and former Jewish Agency spokesman Avi Mayer wrote “whenever I travel, right before I get off the plane, I have to decide whether I think it's safe to identify openly as a Jew. More often than not, I remove the kippah from my head and fold it into my jeans pocket, hoping no one around me noticed.
“That's my #JewishPrivilege.”
Popular cosplay model and gaming icon Liz Katz wrote that “#JewishPrivilege is every time I post about my heritage I am met with a bombardment of antisemitic comments. Growing up it was my friends and their families trying to ‘save me’ from damnation because I wasn't Christian.”
Antisemitism has been on the rise in the West, partially fueled by conspiracy theories spread regarding the coronavirus outbreak. Its presence on online platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and TikTok has been growing, and many notable public figures have been heard expressing antisemitic sentiments.


Tags twitter Sarah Silverman celebrity antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Yair Netanyahu must stop the insults By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader We need to cancel anti-Zionism By EMILY SCHRADER
DAVID FRIEDMAN Israel will always be a Jewish state By DAVID FRIEDMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel’s weak opposition By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gerald McDermott Anglican support for Israel’s claim to West Bank By GERALD MCDERMOTT

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
3 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
4 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
5 How have Iran's intelligence forces broken down in face of explosions?
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by