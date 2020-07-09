The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Jewish ex-baseball player offers to teach athletes about antisemitism

Kevin Youkilis has long been famous for his Jewish heritage.

By AARON REICH  
JULY 9, 2020 19:16
Red Sox third baseman Kevin Youkilis fields a ground ball during their MLB Grapefruit League baseball game in Dunedin (photo credit: REUTERS)
Red Sox third baseman Kevin Youkilis fields a ground ball during their MLB Grapefruit League baseball game in Dunedin
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Jewish retired MLB player Kevin Youkilis offered to teach other athletes about antisemitism, following the aftermath of NFL star DeSean Jackson posting an antisemitic quote attributed to Adolf Hitler on his Instagram story, the Algemeiner reported.
Responding to both DeSean Jackson and to an inflammatory tweet by former NBA player Stephen Jackson defending his actions, Youkilis took to Twitter to say he was here to help explain why Jackson's actions were antisemitic and on how the hatred has lasted throughout generations.
“Here to sit down & talk about how that quote is hateful & has instilled fear within the Jewish community for decades,” Youkilis tweeted. “So many of us within the Jewish community have marched & stood behind the cause to end all bigotry. Hope you find it in your heart to apologize for this.”

Youkilis – who spent much of his decades-long career with the Boston Red Sox, and later with the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees and was well known for his ability at getting on base – has long been famous for his Jewish heritage. Born to a Jewish family of Romanian descent, Youkilis was named Jewish MVP in 2008, and was voted top Jewish baseball player of the decade 2000-9.
Other athletes, athletic bodies and organizations spoke out against Jackson for his comments, including his own team, the Philadelphia Eagles, whose owner and general manager are both Jewish.
Jackson had apologized for his actions and for anyone he may have offended.


Tags sports baseball antisemitism NFL MLB
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Netanyahu has no more shame, no more responsibility - opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef A difficult week for Netanyahu - Analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader China’s increasingly oppressive actions show dangerous global trend By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Center field: Why I remain an American patriot By GIL TROY

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by