Jewish ex-baseball player offers to teach athletes about antisemitism

Jewish retired MLB player Kevin Youkilis offered to teach other athletes about antisemitism, following the aftermath of NFL star DeSean Jackson posting an antisemitic quote attributed to Adolf Hitler on his Instagram story, the Algemeiner reported.Responding to both DeSean Jackson and to an inflammatory tweet by former NBA player Stephen Jackson defending his actions, Youkilis took to Twitter to say he was here to help explain why Jackson's actions were antisemitic and on how the hatred has lasted throughout generations. “Here to sit down & talk about how that quote is hateful & has instilled fear within the Jewish community for decades,” Youkilis tweeted. “So many of us within the Jewish community have marched & stood behind the cause to end all bigotry. Hope you find it in your heart to apologize for this.”
Youkilis – who spent much of his decades-long career with the Boston Red Sox, and later with the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees and was well known for his ability at getting on base – has long been famous for his Jewish heritage. Born to a Jewish family of Romanian descent, Youkilis was named Jewish MVP in 2008, and was voted top Jewish baseball player of the decade 2000-9.Other athletes, athletic bodies and organizations spoke out against Jackson for his comments, including his own team, the Philadelphia Eagles, whose owner and general manager are both Jewish.Jackson had apologized for his actions and for anyone he may have offended.
Here to sit down & talk about how that quote is hateful & has instilled fear within the Jewish community for decades. So many of us within the Jewish community have marched & stood behind the cause to end all bigotry. Hope you find it in your heart to apologize for this. ✌ https://t.co/jPj36umZo9— Kevin Youkilis (@GreekGodOfHops) July 8, 2020
Youkilis – who spent much of his decades-long career with the Boston Red Sox, and later with the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees and was well known for his ability at getting on base – has long been famous for his Jewish heritage. Born to a Jewish family of Romanian descent, Youkilis was named Jewish MVP in 2008, and was voted top Jewish baseball player of the decade 2000-9.Other athletes, athletic bodies and organizations spoke out against Jackson for his comments, including his own team, the Philadelphia Eagles, whose owner and general manager are both Jewish.Jackson had apologized for his actions and for anyone he may have offended.