Prominent leaders of Philadelphia's Jewish community called for the resignation of the president of the city's NAACP chapter after he shared an antisemitic post on his Facebook page, local ABC News affiliate WPVI reported.In a post that has since been deleted, the NAACP Philadelphia chapter's president Rodney Muhammad allegedly shared an image of rapper Ice Cube, TV host Nick Cannon and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson and a man crushing people in his hand with the words: "To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize." The quote is often attributed to Enlightenment philosopher Voltaire, and is often used in antisemitic contexts. However, it is actually more commonly associated with Kevin Alfred Strom, an American white nationalist neo-Nazi.The post was notable for including three African-American celebrities who have been embroiled in controversy in recent months due to expressing antisemitism online. Jackson had shared a quote attributed to Adolf Hitler, while Cannon and Ice Cube had propagated antisemitic conspiracy theories and expressed support for Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam leader who has been widely criticized for expressing antisemitic and homophobic beliefs.Both Jackson and Cannon have apologized for their actions and admitted wrongdoing."Disgusting, unbelievably wrong thing to do," said Steve Rosenberg, the chief operating officer of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, WPVI reported."A horribly disgusting image of DeSean Jackson and an image of a hook-nosed Jewish man pushing people down," said Rosenberg. "To call the Jewish people oppressors with everything that we had to overcome over all these years is wrong in every level."In original reports, Muhammad had apologized for the post, saying he was simply trying to show support for Jackson and did not intend to be offensive.However, the post and any reference to it have since been deleted."He did try to walk it back a little bit, but the apology was not really a very good one. Anybody would be able to look at that and see that it's an offensive image," said Rosenberg.The post was very surprising for Rosenberg, as the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia and the NAACP have a long history of working together."The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia has called for his resignation. This is one man's actions. We're not in any way condemning the NAACP. We are condemning Rodney Muhammad and his individual actions," said Rosenberg, according to WPVI.