Jewish man beaten by 3 men after he responded to their antisemitic slurs

JTA ) — An Orthodox Jewish man in Brooklyn said he was beaten by three young men who had yelled anti-Semitic slurs at him.

His finger was broken and he needed stitches to his face following the attack on Saturday afternoon, WCBS-TV reported

The alleged victim, 51, was walking home when the attackers, aged 18-20, shouted the slurs from their car. After the victim responded, the men got out of the car, pushed the victim to the ground and punched him repeatedly, according to the report.

The 911 emergency service received a call reporting an assault on the Brooklyn street where the man said the attack occurred.

The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.