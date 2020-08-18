The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Jewish org. slams neo-Nazi group for threatening Australian synagogue

“The worst thing we could do is to downplay the threat of deadly violence that such agitated and angry hardcore neo-Nazis pose.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 18, 2020 06:49
Nazi Swastika (photo credit: REUTERS)
Nazi Swastika
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A leading Australian Jewish group slammed a neo-Nazi hate group for threatening a Brisbane synagogue on social media, the Algemeiner reported Monday.
The neo-Nazi group National Socialist Network (NSN), took to the social media platform Gab to post a sticker with the NSN logo in a pole by the synagogue, accompanied by the text “Brisbane lads chucked up stickers in the CBD, letting the chosen know that the White man knows what they’ve been up to.”
Law enforcement officials have been notified about the post.
“These home-grown extremists and domestic terrorists in waiting are a ticking bomb, and no one can feel safe while they are walking our streets, promising a racial war and recruiting like-minded bigots,” Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC) chairman Dr. Dvir Abramovich said, according to the Algemeiner.
“The worst thing we could do is to downplay the threat of deadly violence that such agitated and angry hardcore neo-Nazis pose,” he added. “Where white supremacists gather and communicate, physical assaults and murder are usually not far behind.”
“Our law enforcement agencies and our elected representative must take such groups seriously if we want to prevent any bloodshed.”
Multiple watchdog groups are well aware of the NSN, and the neo-Nazi group has been kicked off of most major mainstream social media platforms, as well as its website host, the Algemeiner reported.


Tags australia nazi neo-nazi antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu's secretive style of governance is an insult to his ministers By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder Mabrouk and mazel tov to all Muslims and Jews in this new era of peace By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eytan Gilboa The Israel-UAE Agreement: A Message to Iran, the Palestinians and Biden By EYTAN GILBOA
Amotz Asa-El Remembering Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, intellectual wonder and Jewish landmark By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
4 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
5 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by