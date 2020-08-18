Jewish org. slams neo-Nazi group for threatening Australian synagogue

A leading Australian Jewish group slammed a neo-Nazi hate group for threatening a Brisbane synagogue on social media, the Algemeiner reported Monday.The neo-Nazi group National Socialist Network (NSN), took to the social media platform Gab to post a sticker with the NSN logo in a pole by the synagogue, accompanied by the text “Brisbane lads chucked up stickers in the CBD, letting the chosen know that the White man knows what they’ve been up to.”Law enforcement officials have been notified about the post.“These home-grown extremists and domestic terrorists in waiting are a ticking bomb, and no one can feel safe while they are walking our streets, promising a racial war and recruiting like-minded bigots,” Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC) chairman Dr. Dvir Abramovich said, according to the Algemeiner.“The worst thing we could do is to downplay the threat of deadly violence that such agitated and angry hardcore neo-Nazis pose,” he added. “Where white supremacists gather and communicate, physical assaults and murder are usually not far behind.”“Our law enforcement agencies and our elected representative must take such groups seriously if we want to prevent any bloodshed.”Multiple watchdog groups are well aware of the NSN, and the neo-Nazi group has been kicked off of most major mainstream social media platforms, as well as its website host, the Algemeiner reported.