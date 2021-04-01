While March of the Living will not take place this year in Poland, due to the covid-19 pandemic, virtual programs and a global campaign are already activating the Jewish world and beyond.

One of the most moving aspects of the March of the Living is the opportunity for participants to memorial plaques with personal messages on the train tracks at Birkenau. The public is invited to participate and have their personal message virtually placed against the backdrop of the infamous train tracks at the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp. Individual plaques and messages can be placed via a dedicated minisite https://nevermeansnever.com

In 2020 over 18,000 people from more than 70 countries took part in this meaningful campaign. This year Jewish world leader already sent their messages, among them Rabbi Israel Meir Lau, who has been in every single march since it's inception, Chairs of the Jewish Agency and KKL, Chair of Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center Natan Sharansky, Elie Horn, a Jewish philanthropist from Brazil and many others.

"The fact that this is the second year that we will not march in the March of the Living on Holocaust Remembrance Day at the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camps is difficult," said March of the Living World Chair, Dr. Shmuel Rosenman and March of the Living President, Phyllis Greenberg Heideman. “However, will never stop the work of remembrance. We will be in Auschwitz-Birkenau in spirit and soul, and we will be joined by millions of people around the world through our virtual programming.” Photo credit : MARCH OF THE LIVING





