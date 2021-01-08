Johns Hopkins University TA suggests penalizing pro-Israel students

A graduate researcher and teaching assistant (TA) at Johns Hopkins University 's chemistry department has suggested penalizing Zionist students for being pro-Israel, according to a series of letters sent from StandWithUs to the university.

The faculty member, who works in the university's chemistry department, "allegedly posted a series of racist, antisemitic statements on a public Twitter account, including shocking bigoted statements attacking Israelis and white people, and a poll asking followers if [he] should penalize 'zionist students' with low grades due to [his] hatred of Israel," according to the first letter sent to the university from the Zionist organization.

The TA asked in a Twitter poll if he should give a pro-Israel student their points in an exam "even though they support your ethnic cleansing."

After sending the initial letter on December 3 and seeing no change in policy, StandWithUs sent an additional letter on December 16 threatening to share the information publicly if no action is taken by the university.

"This is a matter of urgency," StandWithUS wrote in the letter. "The semester ends on December 23 and [the TA mentioned] will likely begin grading students at that time."

The letters were signed by StandWithUS CEO and co-founder Roz Rothstein, the StandWithUS Saidoff Legal Department director Yael Lerman, and the StandWithUs Center for Combating Antisemitism director Carly Gammill.

On Wednesday, over three weeks after the second letter, StandWithUs sent another letter, thanking the university for acknowledging that it is "aware of an incident of alleged [antisemitism] and potential abuse of authority in the discharge of academic responsibilities on [its] campus."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

According to StandWithUs, the university had pledged to "take seriously any and all allegations of discrimination, harassment, or other misconduct – including [antisemitism]."

Despite the university claiming to take action, the antisemitic remarks had been leaked, prompting the organization to publish the letters.

The organization then demanded that the university confirm a number of steps that they should have taken, including: that they prevented the TA from teaching in the coming semester; that they provide a list of the classes in which the TA served as the teacher's assistant; that there was oversight when the TA had graded throughout the previous semester; that steps were taken to make sure that the TA had no negative impact directed at the students spoken of in the tweets; and that the university has sent a message to the campus community that "there is no place for antisemitism at Johns Hopkins University."