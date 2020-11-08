The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Kristallnacht was the beginning of much worse to come

Eve Kugler was born in the town of Halle, Germany. At the time of Kristallnacht, she was just seven years old when SS officers stomped into her home

By INTERNATIONAL MARCH OF THE LIVING  
NOVEMBER 8, 2020 14:23
(photo credit: SAM CHURCHILL)
(photo credit: SAM CHURCHILL)
Eve Kugler was born in the town of Halle, Germany. At the time of Kristallnacht, she was just seven years old when SS officers stomped into her home: "They ripped my grandfather’s Talit to pieces, tore the pages out of his leather bound Gemarah and his other sacred books and shredded his Sefer Torah.” Eve and one of her sisters were able to reach America in 1941 and were sent to foster homes. Meanwhile, Eve’s parents survived concentration camps and her youngest sister was forced into hiding. Miraculously, the family was reunited in the United States in 1946.

(photo credit: Family Photos)

Tell us about yourself, family background, before and after the Shoah.
I was born in 1931 in Halle, Germany, a city of 200,000 people, of which only 2000 were Jewish.  My father owned a small department store that occupied the entire ground floor of the apartment building in which we lived.  I had a sister, a year older than me. My paternal grandfather, who was widowed lived with us.  He came to Halle from Poland in the 1890s and founded a Synagogue which we attended and where I went to Hebrew school. We maintained a kosher home and observed all the Jewish holidays.
What do you remember from Kristallnacht? Can you describe the events as you remember them, your feelings? 
The facts are that in the middle of the night five uniformed SS officers and the local police chief, who was known to us, trashed our apartment and led my father out of our home.
Kristallnacht must have absolutely terrified me.  As a child two months shy of the age of eight, I coped with this in the only way bearable to me, which was not to remember it.  This was not a conscious choice.  It just happened. Only when I was about 40, I asked my mother to tell me what happened.  She, my father and my older sister Ruth, who never forgot anything, told me.

(photo credit: Family Photos)
Nazis’ shouting woke Ruth and me.  We crept out of bed and stood in our doorway, aghast, making no sound. Men in uniform—leather boots, armbands bearing the swastika, stomped down the hallway. Mother said they went into all our rooms.  In the kitchen they opened cupboards and smashed dishes. The worst was in the room of my 79-year-old, widowed grandfather who lived with us until his arrest 19 days earlier. He was a very observant and learned Jew.  They ripped his Talit (prayer shawl) to pieces, tore the pages out of his leather bound Gemarah and his other sacred books and shredded his Sefer Torah.
Early the next morning, under the watchful eyes of those Nazis, my mother spent the next two hours sweeping up every shard of glass on the sidewalk. Broken glass also covered the inside of my father’s store. Mother had to sweep up that glass as well.  She was permitted to return home only when not a shred of glass remained.
My father’s sister Fanny came to our home sometime later with more terrible news.  The synagogue which my grandfather had established when he immigrated from Poland decades before, had been torched and burned to the ground as the fire brigade watched.
Often, even today when I think of these events, I tense up. Kristallnacht was the beginning of much worse to come for me and all our family. I’m glad that after many blank years I learned what happened. I no longer feel this gaping hole.
How did the Kristallnacht pogrom affect your life? Do you carry this memory until today?
Dreadful as it was, Kristallnacht is part of my life and my history.  I don’t think the anger and the pain will ever really leave me. I carry the memory of Kristallnacht to this day, as I do the events of the years that followed.  When I was growing up, I never told fellow students or the few friends I had about my experiences as a Holocaust survivor. This continued as an adult, hiding my background from colleagues, from everybody really.  Another feeling that I lived with was the guilt of having survived.
Why do you think it is important to tell this story, 82 years after it happened? 
Kristallnacht was a turning point in Hitler’s war against the Jews, the mass arrests of German Jewish men on November 9, 1938 foreshadowing the mass arrests and murder of more than six million Jewish people during the Holocaust.  The Holocaust was the largest and most horrendous event of anti-Semitism in the history of the world. Anti-Semitism continues to this day, and it has been getting worse in the last several years. 
Do you think the world has learned the lessons of Kristallnacht?
Two years ago, on Yom Kipur, there was a deadly antisemitic attack on Halle synagogue. When I heard this, I was absolutely horrified. I felt it was an attack on my own synagogue and a repeat of the destruction of the Synagogue that my grandfather established in Halle in the 1890s and which the Nazis burned to the ground on Kristallnacht. The continuing anti-Semitism today in so many countries tells us that the world has not learned that hatred of people who are different in various ways is wrong.
What is your message for the younger generation?
To the younger generation I say we are all human beings and we must respect each other regardless of perceived differences in religion, skin color, ethnicity or history. I say bluntly that we have to stop killing each other. I say don’t be a bystander.  Don’t remain silent when you witness acts of anti-Semitism or prejudice against other people.  It is your duty to speak up and act to make the world a better, safer, happier place.
 Join Eve and write your message to commemorate Kristallnact at: https://kristallnacht.motl.org



Tags Holocaust Holocaust survivors March of the Living
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu has slandered Black Flag as agents of Iran - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS
Ilan Manor Amid election fraud concerns: Could robots decide a US election? By ILAN MANOR
Ruthie Blum Biden, Israel and 'Squad' pressure – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
5 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by