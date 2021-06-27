The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Local UK Labour Party branch's discussion on sanctioning Israel blocked

A local Labour Party branch was calling for Israel to "end its violation of the human rights of Palestinians" and that UK parliament should "impose legal sanctions on Israel."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 27, 2021 11:05
Vans with slogans aimed at Britain's Labour Party are driven around Parliament Square ahead of a debate on antisemitism in Parliament, in London, April 17, 2018 (photo credit: HANNAH MCKAY/ REUTERS)
Vans with slogans aimed at Britain's Labour Party are driven around Parliament Square ahead of a debate on antisemitism in Parliament, in London, April 17, 2018
(photo credit: HANNAH MCKAY/ REUTERS)
The UK Labour Party suspended a discussion about sanctioning Israel for human rights abuses against Palestinians, fearing that it would invite antisemitic rhetoric and behavior, according to Middle East Monitor.
The Hove and Portslade Constituency Labour Party (CLP) branch of the political organization, located near Brighton, was set to debate the topic claiming Israel is complicit in carrying out apartheid before it was shut down by its administration.
The local CLP was calling for Israel to "end its violation of the human rights of Palestinians" and that UK parliament should "impose legal sanctions on Israel," focusing on arms sales and "trade with illegal settlements," according to the monitor.
One of the studies cited for the motion was a Human Rights Watch report published just before the 11-day escalation took place between Israel and allied terror groups in the Gaza Strip.
The chair of the CLP ruled that the discussion would not take place and party members are prohibited from discussing the motion further.
The chairperson noted the recommendation of a regional party officer, stating that the discussion "would undermine the party's ability to provide a safe and welcoming space for all members, in particular Jewish members."
The chairperson noted that "the motion from Goldsmid and Hove Park branch requesting sanctions against Israel risks opening a debate that will stir up internal conflict in our CLP and may lead to further antisemitic behavior."
Party members argue that notion is antisemitic in itself, as it stereotypes all Jewish members of the party as being pro-Israel and unequivocally opposed to sanctions against the Jewish State - citing the IHRA definition of antisemitism stating that equating the politics of Israel with Jews is a form of antisemitism within itself.
Labour Party officials have already dealt with concerns over antisemitism after the Equality and Human Rights Commission of the UK found that the party violated three components of equality laws in addressing repeated and numerous incidents of antisemitism within the party.
Following the report's publication and subsequent reactions, the party suspended former leader Jeremy Corbyn, under whom much of the allegations of antisemitism in the party's ranks occurred.
The EHRC, a statutory government authority, said that “at worst” Labour’s failure to tackle antisemitism in its midst could be seen as acceptance of antisemitism.
The report published in October relates to the period in which the Labour Party was led by Corbyn from 2015 to 2020 who attracted many anti-Zionist and antisemitic elements to Labour.
In response to the report, Labour leader Keir Starmer apologized for his party's failure to deal with antisemitism in its ranks.
He explained he accepted the report "in full" and would implement all its recommendations.
"It is a day of shame for the Labour Party. We have failed Jewish people... I am truly sorry for all the pain and grief that has been caused," said Starmer, who held a senior role under Corbyn's leadership.
"Never again will we fail to tackle antisemitism, and never again will we lose your trust."


