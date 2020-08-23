Lord John Mann joins Combat Anti-Semitism Movement advisory board

UK politician and antisemitism adviser Lord John Mann has joined the advisory board of the watchdog organization Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM), the group announced Thursday.Mann is considered one of the leading voices against antisemitism in the UK, and has been widely praised for his efforts. He previously served in the House of Commons as part of the Labour Party, but resigned in 2019 after accusing then-party leader Jeremy Corbyn of "giving the green light to antisemites," and asked him to resign "for the good of the Labour Party." Corbyn did step down from his leadership position after his party's failure to dethrone the incumbent Conservative Party in the UK general elections. Following this, Mann was inducted into the House of Lords in October 2019 to serve as the new independent antisemitism adviser, where he was inducted by fellow peer and former UK chief rabbi, Lord Jonathan Sacks.Since then, he has continued to serve as a leading voice against antisemitism.“The battle against antisemitism has not only played a major role in my public life. It is also an issue which I am passionate about on a personal level. The disease of antisemitism is not simply a problem for Jewish communities, it is a destructive force for all of society.“Worryingly, in these challenging times, antisemitism is experiencing a resurgence across the world," Mann said in a statement. "That is why the work being done by the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement, to recruit and bring people together in this fight, is so important. I am honored to join an advisory board, which includes so many outstanding names from across the world. I look forward to contributing towards the excellent work they are already doing.”“We are delighted to welcome Lord John Mann to our advisory board," CAM director Sacha Roytman-Dratwa said. "His determination in combating antisemitism over so many years speaks for itself. He has set an outstanding example to parliamentarians and decision-makers across the world. Quite simply, Lord Mann is one of the world’s most admired figures in the fight against antisemitism.“We look forward to benefiting from Lord Mann’s vast knowledge, insight and experience as the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement continues to grow and strengthen its efforts in the battle against antisemitism.” Other noteworthy members of the advisory board include Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog, human rights icon and former Jewish Agency chairman Natan Sharansky, former US senator Joe Lieberman, Frankfurt Mayor Uwe Becker, Lord Eric Pickles and Harvard University scholar Dr. Ruth Wisse.Aaron Reich contributed to this report.