Man arrested after attacking 12-year-old Jewish boy in Los Angeles

The man, Daniel Rankin, was arrested on suspicion of battery, and is known in the Fairfax neighborhood.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 19, 2021 19:15
Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers in a car (illustrative). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A man was arrested after allegedly attacking a 12-year-old Jewish boy in Fairfax area of Los Angeles, a Jewish neighborhood of the city, as reported by The Daily Forward.
The man, Daniel Rankin, was arrested on suspicion of battery, and is known in the neighborhoods. The boy was released on the spot after being treated by paramedics. 
The Anti-Defamation League Los Angeles chapter responded to the assault by saying that “We are outraged over reports of a violent assault on a Jewish child while playing with his friends and thank @LAPD for investigating. We have seen a significant rise in antisemitism in recent weeks and are working with community organizations and law enforcement to stop the hate.”
American Jewish Committee Regional Director Richard S. Hirschhaut also responded to the incident, telling The Jewish Daily Forward that “We hope this innocent child did not sustain any lasting injury. Melrose Avenue has increasingly become a gathering spot for vagrants, many in need of mental health services. But hate is hate and the virus of antisemitism knows no boundaries."
“We applaud LAPD for its swift arrest of the perpetrator and await further information on this case. In the meantime, it is imperative that Angelenos of all backgrounds make their voices heard in condemning the epidemic of antisemitism,” Hirschhaut added. 


los angeles antisemitism Attack
