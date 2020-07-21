The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Man robs 4 teens at Baltimore mall, calls them ‘dirty Jews,’ gets arrested

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
JULY 21, 2020 05:00
Jewish Museum of Maryland, Lloyd St., Baltimore City, Maryland Lloyd Street Synagogue on the left and the Chizuk Amuno Synagogue on the far right (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Jewish Museum of Maryland, Lloyd St., Baltimore City, Maryland Lloyd Street Synagogue on the left and the Chizuk Amuno Synagogue on the far right
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
 A 34-year-old man was arrested in the robbery of four Jewish teens outside a Baltimore mall. The teens said the knife-wielding attacker targeted them for their religious observance.
Baltimore County Police arrested Seneca Rice, an area man, on unrelated charges last week. He will be charged in county court for the July 9 incident outside the Towson Town Center,  the Baltimore Sun reported.
The teens said Rice told them they were “dirty Jews” and took one of their kippahs. They also said he took their shopping bags, cellphones and wallets.
Each teen told investigators separately that they felt targeted for their religious beliefs.
Surveillance cameras filmed the incident.
Rice is facing charges of robbery, second-degree assault and theft, according to the report, and is being held without bail.


