The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Man who murdered Jewish lawyer wanted to kill 'Jewish Satan worshippers'

Joseph Angel Alvarez was arrested September 8 for the November 2020 murder of a lawyer, Georgette Kaufmann, and the aggravated assault of her husband Daniel in their El Paso, Texas, home.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2021 07:12
A man waves an Israeli flag during a rally against antisemitism, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin in May. (photo credit: CHRISTIAN MANG / REUTERS)
A man waves an Israeli flag during a rally against antisemitism, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin in May.
(photo credit: CHRISTIAN MANG / REUTERS)
Joseph Angel Alvarez was arrested last week for the murder last November of a lawyer, Georgette Kaufmann, and the aggravated assault of her husband Daniel in their El Paso, Texas home, the El Paso Times reported.
Alvarez said he was "executing and exterminating the pro-choice Jewish Satan worshippers" when he shot the couple. According to a complaint affidavit, he targeted four houses, including the Kaufmann's, because he believed they were related to "satanic activity" that he associated with the nearby Memorial Park.
Police later found Alvarez had sent an email to a US Army email address detailing his manifesto. In the email, he said pro-choice people were the "Jewish Satanist Paty," that Democrats are liars and that Memorial Park was a "ritualistic satanic ground to conduct abortions by the manner of magic," according to KFOX-TV.
The email included photos that were taken near Memorial Park as well as the Kaufmann's driveway, KFOX noted. The affidavit stated that Alvarez wrote in the email that he targeted the Kaufmann's house because it had a Joe Biden "flag and a doll of Trump hanging."
After ambushing Georgette Kaufmann in her garage as she was getting out of her car, Alvarez went to a door in the backyard, through which he fired five shots at Daniel, hitting him in the head, shoulder and wrist. Shortly thereafter, Alvarez fled the scene, and Daniel ran to a neighbor's house who then called 911.
Gathering against antisemitism and racism in Paris (credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN) Gathering against antisemitism and racism in Paris (credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN)
Investigators tracked down Alvarez using geofencing to determine that he was in the area of the crime scene on the day of the murder and when he took the photos. He was apprehended by El Paso detectives and SWAT agents outside Papa John's Pizza, where he was employed, according to the El Paso Times.


Tags United States crime murder El Paso
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Lessons from the Yom Kippur holiday - editorial

By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett is learning that political statements do not make political reality - Opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Talk about a mixture of irony and idiocy in Israeli COVID policy

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The Gilboa Prison break isn't the stuff of legends

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Flu season expected to slam Israel early and hard, health officials say

Women shopping in Jerusalem with face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic
5

Israeli child who survived Italy cable car crash abducted to Israel - report

Police and rescue service members are seen near the crashed cable car after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy May 23, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by