Man who murdered Jewish lawyer wanted to kill 'Jewish Satan worshippers'

Joseph Angel Alvarez was arrested last week for the murder last November of a lawyer, Georgette Kaufmann, and the aggravated assault of her husband Daniel in their El Paso, Texas home, the El Paso Times reported.

Alvarez said he was "executing and exterminating the pro-choice Jewish Satan worshippers" when he shot the couple. According to a complaint affidavit, he targeted four houses, including the Kaufmann's, because he believed they were related to "satanic activity" that he associated with the nearby Memorial Park.

Police later found Alvarez had sent an email to a US Army email address detailing his manifesto. In the email, he said pro-choice people were the "Jewish Satanist Paty," that Democrats are liars and that Memorial Park was a "ritualistic satanic ground to conduct abortions by the manner of magic," according to KFOX-TV.

The email included photos that were taken near Memorial Park as well as the Kaufmann's driveway, KFOX noted. The affidavit stated that Alvarez wrote in the email that he targeted the Kaufmann's house because it had a Joe Biden "flag and a doll of Trump hanging."

After ambushing Georgette Kaufmann in her garage as she was getting out of her car, Alvarez went to a door in the backyard, through which he fired five shots at Daniel, hitting him in the head, shoulder and wrist. Shortly thereafter, Alvarez fled the scene, and Daniel ran to a neighbor's house who then called 911.

